Hezbollah fires barrage of 140 rockets into Israel after night of IDF strikes

By Henry Moore

Hezbollah has sent a wave of 140 rockets to northern Israel a day after the militant group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed retaliation against the country.

Israel's military has reported the rockets arrived in three waves, targeting sites along its war-torn border with Lebanon.

This comes amid a backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East after handheld devices across Lebanon exploded on Tuesday and Wednesday, killing at least 37.

Hezbollah claims it hit the border with around 120 with Katyusha rockets, hitting multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade.

The Israeli ambulance service confirmed there has been no immediate reports of casualties.

A further 20 were shot at the areas of Meron and Netua.

Hezbollah has said the strikes were a response to Israeli attacks on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.

Late on Thursday, Israel’s military confirmed it had struck hundreds of rocket launchers across its border with Lebanon.

Israel said previously that it struck hundreds of rocket launchers and other Hezbollah infrastructure on Thursday night.

A statement from the Israel Defence Forces on X said: "With the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck approximately 30 Hezbollah launchers and terrorist infrastructure sites, containing approximately 150 launcher barrels that were ready to fire projectiles toward Israeli territory.

"Additionally, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a weapons storage facility in multiple areas in southern Lebanon."

This is a breaking story, more follows…