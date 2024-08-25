'Hezbollah could unleash October 7-style attack on Israel', Middle East expert warns

25 August 2024, 21:37

Hezbollah could unleash an 'October 7-style' attack on Israel as part of escalating tensions, a leading Middle East expert has said.
Hezbollah could unleash an 'October 7-style' attack on Israel as part of escalating tensions, a leading Middle East expert has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hezbollah could unleash an 'October 7-style' attack on Israel as part of escalating tensions, a leading Middle East expert has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yaakov Katz said that the militant group could storm across Israel's northern border in a similar manner to the way Hamas did to kill more than 1,200 people in the infamous attack.

The expert and former editor of The Jerusalem Post told The Sun that Lebanese militant group has a similar network of tunnels to Hamas which they could use to unleash carnage in Israel.

Hezbollah is understood to have 30,000 to 50,000 fighters and between 120,000 and 200,000 missiles, rockets, and drones.

Yaakov said: "An October 7 style Hezbollah attack is always a possibility. And it would be irresponsible to assume that they cannot do it.

"I think one of the lessons of October 7 for Israel is always assume the worst and don't think that you have your enemy contained and under control.

"We have to assume that such an option does exist and can happen."

Yaakov Katz speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at Gotham Hall. It was the first in-person JP conference in New York following postponements because of the pandemic. (Credit Image: © Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Press Wire)
Yaakoc Katz, expert and former editor of The Jerusalem Post, told The Sun that Lebanese militant group has a similar network of tunnels to Hamas which they could use to unleash carnage in Israel. Picture: Alamy

The alarm comes after Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday.

The army said they were pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah, which had been planning to launch a heavy barrage of rockets and missiles towards Israel.

The Iranian-backed group had been promising to retaliate for Israel's assassination of a top commander late last month.

Read more: Top UK trauma medics who have seen Gaza's 'systematic devastation' first-hand demand total ban on arms sales to Israel

Read more: Keir Starmer urges Israel to 'move quickly' on ceasefire after six hostages confirmed dead, including British man

A Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel
A Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel. Picture: Getty

Soon afterwards, Hezbollah announced it had launched an attack on Israel with a "large number of drones" as an initial response to the killing of Fouad Shukur.

Hezbollah said the attack was targeting "a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later" as well as "targeting a number of enemy sites and barracks and Iron Dome platforms".

The attacks risk triggering a broader region-wide war that could torpedo efforts to forge a ceasefire in Gaza.

Egypt is currently hosting a new round of talks aimed at ending Israel's war against Hamas, now in its 11th month. Hezbollah has said it will halt the fighting if there is a ceasefire.

Israel launches 'pre-emptive' strikes in Lebanon as Hezbollah begins 'first phase' of retaliation with rocket barrage

Last week, Israel's defence minister said he was moving more troops towards the Lebanese border in anticipation of possible fighting with the group.

Israel's military spokesman, rear admiral Daniel Hagari, said: "In a self-defence act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians."

"We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel while endangering the Lebanese civilians," he added, without providing details.

"We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating to move out of harm's way immediately for their own safety."

Smoke billows from an area targeted by an Israeli airstrike between the southern Lebanese border villages of Zibqin and Yater
Smoke billows from an area targeted by an Israeli airstrike between the southern Lebanese border villages of Zibqin and Yater. Picture: Getty

Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the war with Hamas erupted on October 7 with a Hamas cross-border attack.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire nearly daily since, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border and raising fears that the fighting could escalate into all-out war.

Hezbollah is considered much more powerful than its ally, Hamas, with an estimated arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles.

In recent months the group has also stepped up its use of drones, against which Israel is less well-equipped to defend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he and his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, were managing the latest operation from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Mr Gallant declared a "special situation on the home front" and Mr Netanyahu's Security Cabinet was set to meet later Sunday morning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to reform Oasis for a UK tour next summer, reports claim.

Oasis seem to confirm £50m reunion stadium tour - as Gallagher brothers post cryptic clues on social media

An image shows Hurricane Hone as it continues to track to the west toward the Hawaiian Islands

Wildfire red flag warnings called off as Hurricane Hone passes Hawaii

A British citizen has been killed by a Russian airstrike which hit a hotel in eastern Ukraine.

Brit Reuters employee, 38, 'killed by Russian airstrike' which levelled hotel in eastern Ukraine

A photo of Telegram founder Pavel Durov on a smartphone screen

French authorities arrest Telegram chief Pavel Durov at Paris airport

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital - as three stabbings blighted 'family day' at the Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.

Notting Hill Carnival stabbing leaves woman, 32, fighting for life as 90 arrested on 'family day'

Donald Trump would veto any federal abortion ban that Congress passed if he is re-elected as president in November, his running mate JD Vance has claimed.

Trump 'would not support nationwide abortion ban in US', running mate JD Vance says

Billionaire Mike Lynch 'held concerns about the killer nurse Lucy Letby's conviction' before he died aboard his £30m superyacht last week, a former Tory minister has said.

Mike Lynch 'had concerns over killer nurse Lucy Letby's conviction' before billionaire died in Bayesian shipwreck

Donald Trump smiles at the media during a visit to Ireland

Trump would not support national ban on abortion, running partner JD Vance says

The alleged perpetrator of the knife attack in Solingen is escorted from a helicopter in Karlsruhe

Man held on suspicion of murder after German festival knife attack

An Israeli Apache helicopter flies over Israel

Israeli air strikes target Lebanon as Hezbollah fires rockets to avenge killing

Singer Lily Allen originally spoke about taking her rescue puppy back on the Miss Me! podcast

PETA "appalled" after Lily Allen returned rescue puppy for eating passports

People lay tributes near the scene of the knife attack in Solingen, Germany

Man turns himself in to German police, claiming to be Solingen knife attacker

A Chinese Coast Guard ship (right) uses its water cannons on a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel

Chinese ship fires water cannons at Philippine vessel in disputed sea area

There were fatalities and injuries in an attack at the city's 650th anniversary celebrations.

Syrian refugee, 26, named as suspect charged after 'terrorist attack' in Germany which left three dead

Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer caught in 'cronyism' dispute after millionaire TV mogul Waheed Ali given 'unrestricted' access to No.10

Volunteers recover bodies and injured passengers from the wreckage of a bus that fell into a ravine, near Kahuta, Pakistan

At least 36 dead in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

About a million people are expected to descend on west London for Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival kicks off with around a million people set to descend on streets of London for 'family day'
Rescuers and villagers search for missing people following a flash flood on Indonesia's Ternate Island

Flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island leaves 13 dead

Labour has ruled out a wealth tax

Labour has no plans to adopt Unite's wealth tax plan, says cabinet minister

Rohingya refugees gather at a camp in Bangladesh to demand safe return to Myanmar’s Rakhine state as they mark the seventh anniversary of their mass exodus

Rohingya refugees mark anniversary of exodus and demand safe return to Myanmar

King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

A firefighter collects fragments of a rocket after a Russian strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Five people killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border region

Five of the victims' bodies were recovered from one cabin, the youngest, 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, was found alone in a bedroom two doors away

Final tragic moments of the victims of the superyacht disaster revealed

Kirstie Allsopp

'Furious' Kirstie Allsopp quizzed by social services after allowing her 15-year-old son to go on interrailing trip
There were fatalities and injuries in an attack at the city's 650th anniversary celebrations.

Germany knife attack suspect hands himself in after three people killed and four injured at festival
Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early on Sunday

Israel launches 'pre-emptive' strikes in Lebanon as Hezbollah begins 'first phase' of retaliation with rocket barrage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

The Queen met Donald Trump twice.

Donald Trump rejects claims Queen Elizabeth found him rude: 'I was her favourite president'
King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit