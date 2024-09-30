Hezbollah says it's ready for Israeli land invasion of Lebanon, as IDF elite troops 'begin raids over border'

30 September 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 15:51

Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Hezbollah, said his forces were ready for an Israeli invasion
Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Hezbollah, said his forces were ready for an Israeli invasion. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Hezbollah has said its forces are ready to fight back an Israeli ground invasion, amid reports that IDF special forces were already operating in Lebanon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The militant group's deputy leader Naim Qassem said that Israel would not achieve its aims in Lebanon, even as elite IDF troops began sabotage missions, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, weapons sites and command centres.

Israel, which wants to push Hezbollah away from its northern border, has been carrying out "small, targeted raids into southern Lebanon, gathering intelligence and probing ahead of a possible broader ground incursion," according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mr Qassem was defiant despite the prospect of an invasion, saying in an address: "We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement."

Read more: Death of Hezbollah leader a ‘historic turning point’, Netanyahu says as Israeli tanks gather on Lebanon border

Read more: It was 'just a matter of time' before 'doomed' Hezbollah chief was targeted, former Israeli PM claims

An apartment block stands in partial ruins after being hit by an Israeli airstrike on, September 30, 2024 in Beirut
An apartment block stands in partial ruins after being hit by an Israeli airstrike on, September 30, 2024 in Beirut. Picture: Getty

He added that the group’s operations will continue and they are braced for ‘patience’ and the possibility of a long conflict.

Meanwhile the Lebanese government itself said that it wanted a ceasefire. Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: "The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France … in favour of a ceasefire".

The UK government has called repeatedly over the past few days for British citizens in the country to leave. It said on Monday that it is doing everything possible to get British people out.

Damaged cars are parked in front of a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Damaged cars are parked in front of a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Picture: Alamy

The special forces operations include scouting out Hezbollah's tunnel network along the country's border, according to reports.

An Israeli official told The Telegraph: “They are targeting key sites which have been built across the border zone.”

NBC News said that ‘small forces operations’ had been launched into southern Lebanon with the aim of gathering intelligence and scouting Hezbollah positions.

A photographer stands in the middle of a bombed out building in Beirut
A photographer stands in the middle of a bombed out building in Beirut. Picture: Alamy

It follows nearly two weeks of bombing between Hezbollah and Israel, with the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah killed on Friday.

Israel hit an apartment building in central Beirut with an airstrike on Monday.

A residential neighbourhood that houses predominantly Sunni Muslims was hit early on Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials. The Israel Defence Force has previously stated it carried out another targeted strike on Beirut but did not immediately provide details.

The airstrike killed at least one person and wounded 16, said an official with Lebanese Civil Defense, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said the person killed was a member of the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni political and militant group that is allied with Hezbollah.

A Palestinian leftist faction in Lebanon said three of its members were killed in the airstrike.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said in a statement early Monday that its military and security commanders in Lebanon, and a third member were killed in the attack.

On Sunday, the Lebanese health ministry documented at least 105 killed across the country in airstrikes.

They said two attacks hit near the southern city of Sidon, about 28 miles south of Beirut, killing at least 32.

Separately, Israeli attacks in the northern province of Baalbek Hermel killed a further 21 and injured at least 47.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel is said to be preparing a ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel 'intends to launch Lebanon incursion as soon as today', as minister says 'new phase of war to begin soon'

Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville (L), Stephen Simpson (C) and Phillipa Green leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Just Stop Oil supporters deny latest attack on Van Gogh paintings after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers

Breaking
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, 65, has pleaded guilty to three fraud charges linked to claims made against Iraq War veterans

Disgraced human rights lawyer Phil Shiner admits fraud linked to claims against Iraqi war veterans

Italy Ultras Soccer Arrest

Italian police arrest 19 in probe targeting mafia links to Milan ‘ultra’ fans

Simon Case, Head of the Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary

Head of Civil Service Simon Case resigns for health reasons

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene

Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises

The dates add to the 19 planned UK and Ireland shows that will kick-off the band’s first tour since 2009

Ticketmaster set to ditch dynamic pricing as Oasis announce five new concert dates

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for rain on Monday and Tuesday

UK braces for further heavy rain and flooding as Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings

Police and Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after the attack

'That's one way to be a celebrity': Teen girl's words to police after stabbing two teachers and teenager at school

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying and harassment claims

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying claims

Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers

More than 90,000 take shelter after chemical plant fire alert in Georgia

File photo of police tape

Huge knife fight on street in Clapham sparks police appeal as one man found murdered and two injured

Alexander Permyakov

Man gets life in prison in Russia for a car bomb that injured writer

AT&T logo

AT&T exits showbiz, sells remaining stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Far Right Trial

Le Pen denies wrongdoing ahead of European funds embezzlement trial

Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following allegations

Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

Kickl's party won 29.2% of the vote according to provisional results

Kickl's far right Freedom Party 'opens new era' with unprecedented victory in Austrian election
Gian Perroni and Angie Harsanyi met on the cruise

'Soulmates' get engaged after meeting on cruise ship stuck in Belfast for 4 months, as worldwide trip finally begins
Daejuan Campbell

Teen appears in court after schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in 'tit-for-tat' murder that had 'hallmarks of turf war'
David Carrick

Four Met police officers and staff member face being disciplined over investigation into serial rapist David Carrick
The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Nottinghamshire is to finish its final shift at midnight

UK's last coal power station to shut down ending Britain's 142-year use of fossil fuel

Israel's special forces have begun scouting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Israeli special forces 'cross border into Lebanon and begin targeted raids ahead of possible ground invasion'
A hole in the ground near the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburb

Hezbollah’s deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit