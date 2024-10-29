'Hidden' 400-year-old oak named after Scottish band is crowned tree of the year

The oak, thought to be at least 400 years old, is hidden away in a Sitka spruce plantation in Lochaber, in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: PA

By Christian Oliver

A centuries-old oak named after a Scottish ceilidh band has been crowned tree of the year.

The oak, thought to be at least 400 years old, is hidden away in a Sitka spruce plantation in Lochaber, in the Scottish Highlands.

The Woodland Trust, which ran the competition, said the tree is a surviving remnant of the native ecosystem in the Highlands, playing host to rare lichens and other species.

Facing a dozen ancient and veteran trees across the UK shortlisted for the competition, the oak won 21 per cent of the public vote.

The Highland oak will now go on to compete in the European Tree of the Year contest early next year

The oak was not known to modern tree experts until a chance encounter with the Skipinnish ceilidh band, who were playing for the Native Woodland Discussion Group nearby and who directed them to its hidden location. It was then added to the ancient tree inventory.

Andrew Stevenson, from the Skipinnish ceilidh band, said: "I am delighted that The Skipinnish Oak has won Tree of the Year.

"The tree has held a special place in my heart since my father first described it to me, and the first time I saw it many years ago."

The Skipinnish Oak narrowly beat the Darwin Oak in Shrewsbury, estimated to be 550 years old and growing very close to the childhood home of Charles Darwin and threatened with being felled for the Shrewsbury bypass.

The 1,000-year-old Bowthorpe Oak in Lincolnshire, a hollow tree with ancient graffiti inside and boasting the claim three dozen people once stood inside it, came third.

The public were given the chance to vote on 12 trees on the theme of magnificent oaks, 11 of which had been chosen by a panel of tree experts, along with one nominated by members of the public on social media.

According to the Woodland Trust, oaks can live more than 1,500 years and support 2,300 species of wildlife, and the UK boasts more ancient oaks than the rest of Western Europe combined.

The Woodland Trust is campaigning for more robust legal protections for the country’s most valuable trees.

The charity said it was an obvious choice to select oaks – which are "ingrained in our heritage" – to make up the shortlist.

Dr Kate Lewthwaite from the Woodland Trust said: "The Skipinnish Oak is a magnificent example of the natural heritage we strive to protect, and its recognition as UK Tree of the Year shines a light on the incredible biodiversity that our trees support.

"We encourage everyone to celebrate and preserve these vital features of our environment."

The Skipinnish ceilidh band say they are planning to compose a new song in honour of the oak, which they will debut next September at a gig at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.