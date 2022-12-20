High-flying executive gets £200,000 payout from wife's will despite beating her to death

20 December 2022, 12:57

Les and Suzanne Winnister
Les and Suzanne Winnister. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A former BT executive is set to get £200,000 from his wife's estate, even though he beat her to death himself.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Les Winnister, a former BT treasurer, killed his wife Suzanne at their home in a leafy south-east London suburb in September 2020.

Winnister, who was suffering from mental illness, was convinced that his wife was having an affair, and also trying to poison him.

He was sentenced last year to an indefinite hospital order, having admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

In most cases Winnister would not be entitled to money from his wife's estate, because the law prevents people from profiting from their crimes. But the Forfeiture Act 1982 has an exemption in exceptional circumstances.

Suzanne Winnister
Suzanne Winnister. Picture: Met Police

Normally, her £2.5 million estate would have been split between her 'default' heirs, which include her mother and other relatives.

But a judge has agreed with a defence lawyer that the circumstances of this case are "exceptional", because of what the lawyer described as Winnister's low level of guilt. That means he will get at least £200,000 of her £2.5 million fortune.

Winnister, who is living at the Bracton Centre in Dartford in Kent, was "suffering from severe depression with psychotic features", a psychiatrist for the defence said at his trial. He was not found to be legally insane.

Ms Winnister's body was found dead at the couple's gated home in Bexley on September 8 2020, with the probably murder weapon, a marble chopping board, close by.

Les Winnister
Les Winnister. Picture: Met Police

The court heard during the original hearing that Winnister went to the pub after killing his wife.

The couple's relationship had begun to deteriorate before the pandemic, before lockdown accelerated Winnister's paranoia.

They were childless and Winnister stood to inherit his wife's estate, valued at between £2 million and £2.5 million.

Read more: Ex-concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of aiding more than 10,000 murders in Second World War

Read more: Woman, 44, charged with murder of children aged five and two in East London

Owen Curry, Winnister's defence lawyer, said that his client's "offending was wholly or almost wholly attributable to his mental disorder".

High Court judge Karen Shuman ruled that Winnister can inherit an agreed amount of his wife's estate, expected to be more than £200,000. The rest will go to her family.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle asks 'who's got the power?' as he dismisses Labour's calls for a second elected house

Commons doesn't 'need the competition' of a second elected chamber says Sir Lindsay Hoyle amid plans tabled by Labour

Mars Lander

Nasa’s Mars lander InSight falls silent after four years

Morocco Soccer WCup Homecoming

Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team

The Taliban has announced it is closing universities to women

Taliban announces universities in Afghanistan are now closed to women

Jordan Iraq Conference

Middle East and Europe leaders meet to focus on security in Iraq

California Earthquake

Strong earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

Britain Boris Becker

Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

Cyprus Britain Murder Trail

No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus

Eleven men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Shoreham Airshow disaster saw 11 men 'unlawfully killed' following a 'series of gross errors' coroner rules

Nigeria Germany Benin Bronzes

Germany returns Nigerian bronzes as it addresses its ‘dark colonial past’

The woman died after being attacked by a dog in her home

Pensioner, 83, killed by dog in her own home as cops arrest four men

NHS will spend £100,000 on inclusive language scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

NHS to spend £100,000 on scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

The incident against the Everton fan by Whiteside took place during a match at Goodison Park.

'Very drunk' Man City fan and mother-of-six spared jail after sexually assaulting male Everton supporter

Pakistan Taliban Takeover

Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky visits combat zone as Vladimir Putin rallies forces

Liz Hurley has vented her frustration after she was stranded at an airport in Antigua after her flight was delayed.

Furious Liz Hurley 'stranded with no food and water' after British Airways flight delayed by technical issue

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson's column about Meghan Markle has been heavily criticised

Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle column becomes most complained about article ever

Train drivers are walking out again next month

Commuters face travel hell in New Year as most of England's train drivers vote to strike

Messi was nearly hit by an overhead line while celebrating Argentina's World Cup win

Watch: Messi narrowly avoids being knocked off World Cup celebration bus as he ducks overhead line at last moment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Argentina World Cup

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Furchner was convicted of a her role in working at the concentration camp

Ex-concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of aiding more than 10,000 murders in Second World War
Germany Nazi Trial

German court convicts 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary

Tory MP Bob Stewart has admitted making "a mistake" after he was caught on video telling a campaigner to "go back to Bahrain".

Tory MP Bob Stewart admits making 'mistake' after telling human rights campaigner to 'go back to Bahrain'
RCN boss Pat Cullen

Nurses 'dreading Christmas' with many 'worried about paying rent' warns union boss Pat Cullen
Will Quince said he would look into the advertisement for a £115k diversity chief at an NHS trust

'I want money spent on patients': Health minister to intervene as cash-strapped NHS offers £115k for diversity chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The government needs to act now to save the NHS or risk being kicked out in the next election
The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up
Rishi Sunak branded 'patronising'

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'patronising' after claims that nurses' pay rise is unaffordable

mcain

Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Britain 'likely' to strike deals with more countries after Rwanda migrant plan ruled lawful
‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'
Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle
James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit