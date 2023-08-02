Traffic cop 'lucky to be alive' after disqualified driver rams police car in high-speed chase

Shocking moment police car is rammed off the road by truck-driving thug in terrifying smash

By EJ Ward

A shocking video shows the moment Sergeant Dave Roberts' police vehicle was violently rammed off the road by a truck driver during a high-speed chase in Northumberland.

The truck driver, Nathan Ferguson, had run a series of red lights before rear-ending the sergeant's car at 68mph as officers tried to get him to stop.

Dashcam footage shows the car spinning wildly after being hit, nearly causing a devastating crash.

Sergeant Roberts suffered whiplash injuries but says he feels lucky to be alive.

In an interview after the February 16 incident, he opened up about the harrowing collision and its personal impact.

The 30-year veteran officer said he has often found himself awake at night thinking about what happened. "It's not being dramatic to say that I could have been killed – I feel lucky to be alive," he remarked.

According to Sergeant Roberts, the embankment at the side of the road cushioned and slowed his spinning vehicle as it left the carriageway. "Had it been a downhill slope from the road, the car would have overturned," he noted.

The sergeant said Ferguson's actions showed a disregard for the potential consequences. "He hit my police vehicle at 50mph – reckless in the knowledge of what would happen next."

During the nerve-wracking chase on the A19 highway, two police cars, one marked and one unmarked, pursued Ferguson after he ran red lights.

Sergeant Roberts moved ahead to try to box the truck in. But Ferguson swerved and collided with Roberts' car while trying to get around it, sending the police vehicle spinning at 60mph.

Ferguson was jailed in July. Picture: Northumbria Police

Senior Northumbria Police officials said Ferguson's reckless actions could have easily killed members of the public and the officer.

Police Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison called it "among the most dangerous pieces of driving I've seen in 25 years of policing."

The force thanked those involved in putting Ferguson behind bars and praised Sergeant Roberts for his "outstanding bravery and dedication to protecting others."

Ferguson was arrested and in July was sentenced to 30 months in prison for charges including dangerous driving and assault causing bodily harm.

Sgt Robert's police vehicle after the incident. Picture: Northumbria Police

On July 19, Ferguson, of Broadway, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was subsequently jailed for 30 months and handed a 27-month driving disqualification, which comes into effect upon his release from prison.

Once Ferguson’s disqualification period has expired, he must also sit an extended re-test should he ever wish to drive again in the future.