Hillsborough disaster to be taught at schools on Merseyside

24 March 2022, 14:11 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 14:14

hillsborough
Hillsborough disaster to be taught at schools on Merseyside. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Dunn

All primary and secondary school students on Merseyside will learn about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster on a special education day.

Schools across Merseyside will take part in a special day of education learning about the Hillsborough disaster.

All councils in the Liverpool City Region have committed to hold a ‘Hillsborough Day’ every year on the closest Friday to the anniversary on April 15.

The day will see all primary and secondary school pupils in the region take part in a special assembly and teach children more about the disaster, the cover-up by South Yorkshire Police and the fight for justice through dedicated teaching resource packs made available to every school in the City Region by local education leads.

The campaign was started by Labour MP for West Derby, Ian Byrne, who is lobbying government to get the Hillsborough disaster onto the national schools curriculum.

Byrne, a survivor of the crush at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground at the FA Cup Semi-Final in 1989, told LBC: “It can be done in a way which will educate and which will make the younger generations aware of what actually happened on that day and in the aftermath.

“It’s hugely important as a country that we’ve got, within our next generations, that these incidents can happen and we can be ready for them.”

“My anger lies with the people who knew the truth, but for the people who were fed the lies and the smears for decades, that’s why what we are trying to do with the education project to address that and make them aware of what really took place.”

97 Liverpool fans were killed in a crush on the Leppings Lane Terrace at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground at the 1989 FA Cup Semi-Final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The families of the victims campaigned for decades to get justice for their loved ones and to find out the truth of what happened on that day.

Read More: P&O Ferries boss admits firm 'chose' to break the law by sacking 800 workers

Margaret Aspinall lost her son James in the crush in 1989 and told LBC: “I’ve still had emails to this present day that the ninety seven were to blame for what happened.

“That’s why this education project is so important, not only to the families, but for the people of Merseyside and for the future generations.

“But this isn’t just about teaching children about Hillsborough. It’s about changing things and perceptions for the good of this nation.

“Hillsborough is a part of our heritage now. There’s nothing we can do to change that now and I think it’s important to let the children know that we had to campaign for over twenty years to get the correct verdict.”

Read More: Queen 'hopes' to attend Prince Philip memorial service after missing engagements

The families have said about the Hillsborough Day of Education that it’s vital that the young people of Merseyside are educated on this avoidable catastrophe and it is a topic that is etched into the very fabric of the city and will never be forgotten.

This forms part of the Real Truth Legacy Project - Ian Byrne and the families will now push for Hillsborough to be added to the national school curriculum.

The campaign has received wide spread support, including from the Grenfell Tower victims and the families of the Manchester Arena bombing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

plane confront

Woman filmed screaming on Jet2 flight banned from airline for life and fined £5,000

Gordon Ramsay's £4.4million beachside mansion in Rock on the north Cornwall coast.

Gordon Ramsay reignites feud after saying he 'cant stand' the Cornish

ukraine

15,000 people illegally deported to Russia from Mariupol, officials say

Nicola Sturgeon is embroiled in a row similar to when Boris Johnson compared Ukraine to Brexit

Row as Nicola Sturgeon accused of linking independence to Ukraine war

The soldiers of the high mountain gendarmerie platoon (PGHM) of Isère quickly went to the scene of the accident.

British tourist, 34, dies in base jumping accident in France

The Chancellor has been mocked after his trip to a petrol station.

Sunak mocked for filling 'Sainsbury's worker's' Kia and struggling with contactless card

Rishi Sunak has increased the National Insurance threshold as part of his spring budget

What is the new National Insurance threshold and what is the new rate?

The Queen is hoping to attend a thanksgiving to Prince Philip

Queen 'hopes' to attend Prince Philip memorial service after missing engagements

Peter Hebblethwaite answered questions in front of the Transport Committee and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee

P&O Ferries boss admits firm 'chose' to break the law by sacking 800 workers

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's stepdaughter has been sanctioned

Lavrov's stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva among new Russian sanctions

Russia has banned Google News for "spreading disinformation" .

Russia bans Google News for 'spreading disinformation' about invasion of Ukraine

Putin is at risk of rebellion from his FSB security service, it's been claimed

Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Hundreds of Londoners gather at Hackney Town Hall for a solidarity rally supporting Child Q

Two officers involved in Child Q strip search removed from frontline duties

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

TfL is being prosecuted over the incident.

Croydon tram crash: TfL to be prosecuted over 'health and safety failings'

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusively to LBC

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia accused of taking thousands from Mariupol to use as ‘hostages’
A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine
Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN assembly backs resolution blaming Russia for Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis
Germany NATO

Nato chief Stoltenberg to stay in post for extra year

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’
East Africa Hunger Crisis

Ethiopia announces ‘humanitarian truce’ in war-ravaged Tigray
New gold buying service from Royal Mint

Russia’s gold stockpile targeted in new G7 sanctions

Switzerland Falling Deaths

Three adults and child killed after fall from Swiss seven-storey building
Sweden Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky asks for help rebuilding Ukraine in address to Swedish parliament
Switzerland Falling Deaths

Four found dead at bottom of seven-storey building in Switzerland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medalist

Female athletes racing against 'male bodies' are told to 'suck it up', argues Olympic medallist
Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police