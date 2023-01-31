Police forces apologise for Hillsborough failings, 34 years after tragedy that claimed 97 lives

97 football fans were unlawfully killed during the FA Cup semi-final at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium, almost 34 years ago. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

An apology has finally been delivered on behalf of all police forces in England and Wales for ‘profound failings’ in their response to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council has said: “Our number one job is to keep people safe and we failed to do that. I am sorry. And we know the pain and hurt caused by that can not be undone.”

The apology comes more than five years after a report said a “change in attitude” was needed in policing, with the NPCC and the College of Policing saying legal proceedings have prevented them doing so publicly until now.

Martin Hewitt, the chair of the NPCC told LBC during an online briefing: “I absolutely accept that every week or month that has gone by has added to the pain of families of the victims.

“But we have been working behind the scenes since then to make changes and to work with other partners. It was really important to us to make sure the response was a full one.”

The response from the police bodies means there will be a review of the Code of Ethics this year, which will see candour placed firmly among the standards expected of police forces.

Mr Hewitt added: “The lessons from Hillsborough will not be lost and the interest of victims and their families must be above everything else.

“Every chief constable has promised to apologise when mistakes are made and never to defend the indefensible.”

The College of Policing - which is in charge of setting standards and training new police recruits - has also set out a new code of practice around the handling and management of police information to prevent records being lost or destroyed.

Changes to national guidance for family liaison officers have been implemented, which have also drawn on responses to the Grenfell Tower fire and 2017 terror attacks.

And police forces have been ordered to stop using the terms ‘belonging to’ or ‘property of the coroner’ when it comes to victim identification processes in future disasters.

Andy Marsh, CEO at the College of Policing, said: “The Code of Practice is as strong a power that we can use to make changes, short of legislation, and we feel that our response should be robust and clear in responding to this.”

He added: “Categorically, policing failed the families of the Hillsborough victims over many years. This is an apology for the pain and suffering on that day 34 years ago and in the many years that followed.

“Cultural change takes a long time and my goodness we’ve started. It’ll be for others to judge when we’ve finished.”

Families and the mayors of Liverpool City region and Greater Manchester have backed calls for the introduction of a Hillsborough Law, which would use legislation to ensure police forces act with candour.

Last year Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham wrote to MPs ahead of the disaster’s 33rd anniversary to say the scales of justice need to be “levelled up”.

A government spokesperson said: “The Hillsborough disaster was a devastating tragedy and we recognise the significant impact it continues to have on those affected, their families and communities.

“Our full response to this report will be published in due course and we will engage with the Hillsborough families prior to publication.”