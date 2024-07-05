Historic moment King Charles welcomes Keir Starmer as Prime Minister - after Labour's landslide victory

5 July 2024, 18:09 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 18:22

Sir Keir met with the King.
Sir Keir met with the King. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou and Jenny Medlicott

King Charles welcomed Keir Starmer as Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace on Friday, following Labour's landslide election victory.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir swept into Buckingham Palace just after noon with his wife Lady Victoria Starmer.

His historic meeting with the King saw him follow Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become the head of state's third prime minister.

Greeting Sir Keir, the King said: "You must be utterly exhausted. And on your knees."

The newly-appointed PM replied: "Not much sleep."

The pair then sat down before continuing their conversation, with Sir Keir acknowledging how quick the change over had been.

Read more: Starmer unveils new cabinet as he appoints Angela Rayner deputy prime minister and Rachel Reeves as chancellor
Read more: ‘Now we rebuild Britain’: Triumphant Keir Starmer delivers first speech as Prime Minister as he vows to deliver change

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's first audience with King Charles

"The King received in audience the Right Honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new administration," Buckingham Palace said.

"Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Sir Keir's wife joined the two men towards the end of their meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes, before they headed to their new home in Downing Street.

Keir Starmer Is UK's New Prime Minister After Labour's Landslide Election Victory
Keir Starmer Is UK's New Prime Minister After Labour's Landslide Election Victory. Picture: Getty

It came after Rishi Sunak was joined by his wife Akshata Murty for his final audience with the King earlier on Friday.

He resigned as prime minister and recommended the Labour leader be invited to form a new Government.

Buckingham Palace said later: "The Right Honourable Rishi Sunak MP had an audience of the King this morning and tendered his resignation as prime minister and first lord of the Treasury, which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept."

New PM Sir Keir Starmer promises to rebuild Britain and restore trust in politics

In his first address to the nation, Sir Keir vowed to “rebuild Britain”, adding that work to create change would begin “immediately”.

He said: “We need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions, not words, I know that.

"But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect."

The Prime Minister also said he would “fight every day” to prove his government is one that the country can believe in again.

“So, with respect and humility, I invite you all to join this Government of service in the mission of national renewal.

"Our work is urgent and we begin it today,” he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nigel Farage was heckled as he gave his first speech since being elected as MP for Clacton.

Nigel Farage heckled seven times during speech to celebrate election win

Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves were the first two appointments made to Sir Keir's cabinet.

Starmer unveils new cabinet as he appoints Angela Rayner deputy prime minister and Rachel Reeves as chancellor

Live
Downing Street announced Angela Rayner has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister.

General Election LIVE - Britain Decides: Angela Rayner appointed deputy prime minister as PM unveils cabinet

Donald Trump has congratulated Mr Farage after winning a seat in Clacton-on-Sea

Donald Trump congratulates Nigel Farage on 'big win' amid Reform UK party 'success' in election

Keir Starmer's first speech as Prime Minister in full.

In full: Sir Keir Starmer’s first speech as Prime Minister

The alleged mastermind of a plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher's family has been arrested in Germany.

‘Mastermind’ of plot to blackmail Michael Schumacher’s family arrested in Germany

Keir Starmer has delivered a valiant first speech as Prime Minister.

‘Now we rebuild Britain’: Triumphant Keir Starmer delivers first speech as Prime Minister as he vows to deliver change

The election was eighth time lucky for Nigel Farage

Iain Dale analysis: Was Nigel Farage's Reform UK U-turn key to Labour's General Election victory?

Jude Bellingham has also been fined £25,000 over the gesture on the pitch

Jude Bellingham can play Euro 2024 quarter-final vs Switzerland after Uefa probe into star’s 'crotch grab' gesture

Shivani Raja is the new Tory MP for Leicester East after beating 9 candidates including incumbent Claudia Webbe and her predecessor Keith Vaz.

Tories' only gain in entire election: Shivani Raja wins seat after Keith Vaz and Claudia Webbe split vote

Jess Phillips won her seat in Birmingham Yardley by just 700 seats

Moment furious Jess Phillips yells at crowd after taking on pro-Palestinian mob who booed her after victory

Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey hails ‘exceptional’ result as Liberal Democrats secure record number of seats in General Election

Lucy Letby is already serving 14 whole life terms for the seven murders and seven attempted murders, with two bids to kill one child.

Lucy Letby sentenced to another whole life order for attempted murder of baby girl

RIshi Sunak resigned telling the nation "I'm sorry"

'I'm sorry': Rishi Sunak apologises to the nation and quits as PM after Tories' crushing election defeat

World leaders have been quick to react to Sir Keir Starmer's victory

From Macron to Zelenskyy, world leaders react to Labour's historic landslide

In the run up to the election, Sir Keir Starmer remained tight lipped about who would be part of his cabinet but did confirm that deputy leader Angela Rayner will be his Deputy Prime Minister.

Who will be in Starmer's cabinet? and what's in the new PM's in-tray

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater in a new picture with his best friend Lucy Mae Law

Jay Slater's best friend breaks silence as she shares new picture of missing teen

Steve Baker lost his seat in Wycombe

Defeated Tory Steve Baker tells LBC being an MP is a ‘dreadful job’ and declares ‘thank God I'm free’
Sir Keir Starmer declared "we did it" as Labour swept to power following the General Election, as senior Tories including Liz Truss and Jacob Rees-Mogg lost their seats.

‘We did it’ says Starmer: Labour sweeps to power as senior Tories including Truss and Mogg ousted in election bloodbath
Veteran left-winger George Galloway has lost the Rochdale constituency

George Galloway beaten by Labour in Rochdale seat just four months after shock by-election win
Liz Truss is the first former PM to lose their seat in a century

Shellshocked Liz Truss motionless on stage as she loses to Labour by just 600 votes

Jess Phillips won by just 700 seats

Labour’s Jess Phillips wins seat by less than 700 votes against candidate who said trans people are ‘danger to society’
Former home secretary Suella Braverman said "I'm sorry" twice during her speech after winning the Fareham and Waterlooville seat.

Suella Braverman apologises for ‘entitled’ Tories’ years in power as she keeps her seat with 36,459 votes
Farage wins while Shapps and Keegan lose: Key moments from election night

Tory big beasts fall while Farage finally becomes an MP: Key moments from election night

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a victory rally at the Tate Modern

‘We did it’: Starmer says Britain has chance to ‘get its future back’ as Labour wins election
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour in General Election and reveals he's called Keir Starmer to congratulate him

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit