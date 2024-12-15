Breaking News

Two-year-old boy killed and four adults hospitalised in hit-and-run crash with 'stolen' Porsche

A two-year-old has been killed in a collision with a 'stolen' Porsche. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A two-year-old boy has been killed and four adults hospitalised in a hit-and-run crash with a 'stolen' Porsche.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident on Dartmouth Road, in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Saturday night.

The collision reportedly involved two cars.

The two-year-old and the four adults were reportedly transported to hospital but the toddler later died, despite the efforts of emergency services.

West Midlands Police have reportedly launched a manhunt for the 'stolen' Porsche involved in the collision.

The car is question is thought to be a grey Porsche Cayenne and may be worth around £80,000.

Police believe the owner of the Porsche may have collided with the Toyota near a roundabout on Kenrick Way.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

One man and one woman, aged 30, remain in a stable condition.

Two people, a 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old man, are thought to be 'fighting for their lives' in hospital.

West Midlands Police reportedly carried out checks on the Porsche involved in the collision and believe it was 'stolen' earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said: "We have spoken to witnesses and CCTV enquiries in and around the area are underway.

"The road was closed in both directions while specialist reconstruction staff examined the scene, but has now reopened."

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the little boy at this extremely difficult time. I would urge the driver of the Porsche to do the right thing and come and talk to us.

"They made the wrong decision to run away and I'm asking them now to make the right one.

"I also want to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't already spoken to us, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch."

