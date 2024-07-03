Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation

Victims of inmate Linton Weirich (left) have slammed reports he will not face further punishment after he was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Victims of a prison inmate who was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard at HMP Wandsworth have criticised reports that he will not face further punishment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Linton Weirich, 36, was filmed in a video that allegedly shows him having sex with guard Linda De Sousa Abreu at the prison.

The incident is alleged to have happened at HMP Wandsworth between June 26 and 28.

De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham in south-west London, was charged with misconduct in a public office after a video of the sexual activity was shared on social media.

Meanwhile, Weirich, who is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for stealing £65,000 worth of goods from a house in Kensington, is unlikely to face further punishment, according to reports.

Now victims of the burglar have slammed the reports that he will not face any further punishment and is not under police investigation.

One victim, who was targeted by the criminal in January, said: “I was aware of the video. I just didn't know that was our burglar. The whole thing seems surreal. This is not what we thought it meant to get hard time in prison.

“It sounds like the prison officer is the only one being punished, too.”

Weirich was caught because of the ankle tag he was wearing.

Read more: Wandsworth prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with inmate appears in court - after Heathrow arrest

Read more: Woman charged after prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in cell in Wandsworth prison

Linton Weirich. Picture: Social media

“I don't think he's the sharpest tool in the box,” the victim told the MailOnline.

Another victim, who was targeted by Weirich in December, told The Sun: “He's definitely not the smartest cookie if he was just targeting all the people on his doorstep.

“I can see why police managed to catch him. It's hardly justice though if he's having fun in prison.”

It comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that Weirich, from West London, also has a partner who is reportedly seven months pregnant.

A source said that she had been hospitalised through stress after the video emerged over the weekend.

"This is the last thing she needs in her condition, it's extremely upsetting," they said.

"This stupid video has affected her health, she was hospitalised at the weekend through stress. She fears it will bring on premature labour."

The clip shows the woman performing a sex act at the Category A jail in south-west London. The two go on to have sex while the other cellmate films on a mobile phone.

The friend, who is smoking while recording, says: “Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.”

Later in the video, he adds: “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

Linda De Sousa Abreu appeared at court on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged over the video. . Picture: Alamy

De Sousa Abreu appeared in court on Monday accused of "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconduct[ing] [her]self in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in a sexual act with a prisoner in a prison cell".

She was arrested at Heathrow Airport, the court heard, and was due to catch a flight to Madrid having notified the prison of her travel plans.

De Sousa Abreu, who holds a Portuguese passport, was granted conditional bail.

Appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, she spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth.

She will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on July 29.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”