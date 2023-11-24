HMV boss says Oxford Street is getting 'better and better' as store's flagship re-opens

24 November 2023, 11:38 | Updated: 24 November 2023, 11:46

HMV owner Doug Putman rescued HMV in 2019
HMV owner Doug Putman rescued HMV in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Ana Truesdale

HMV's flagship store re-opens at 363 Oxford Street after closing in 2019 as the store's boss says the street is getting 'better and better'.

The entertainment shop has returned to its iconic Oxford Street store today after a four-year absence.

HMV owner Doug Putman told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that HMV's re-opened flagship store will have one floor dedicated to vinyl records, another floor dedicated to pop culture merchandise, and another floor dedicated to a stage for live acts to play.

Mr Putman recognised concerns about the state of Oxford Street. "I think if you have any street and you have a lot of one particular thing, it's not gonna help the street," he said.

He is positive about the future of Europe's busiest shopping street. "Ultimately the street is getting better and better and hopefully we get more and more retailers to come down," he said. "We can revitalise it."

HMV has been operating since 1921. The flagship store closed in 2019 after HMV went into administration and was forced to cut jobs.

Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman saved HMV from insolvency when Sunrise Records acquired the store.

The deal saved around 100 HMV stores and protected just under 1,500 jobs, but 27 locations still had to close, including the one on Oxford Street.

An American sweet shop was operating in the building until April 2023, when HMV confirmed it made a deal with the landlord to re-open at its old site.

The Oxford Street store will stock around 20,000 vinyl albums and CDs, more than 4,000 popular culture merchandise lines, over 8,000 4kUHD, Blu-rays and DVDs, and music technology products.

It will feature the company's new logo, which it has been using since 2021.

HMV also operates Europe's largest entertainment store, the 25,000 sq ft HMV Vault in Birmingham.

HMV returns today to its flagship location at 363 Oxford Street.
HMV returns today to its flagship location at 363 Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

