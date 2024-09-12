Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly announces she is engaged to 'best friend' Olympic star Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are engaged. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have announced their engagement, promising to "always" be there and love each other.

Ramsay, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, called Peaty her "best friend".

She said she will "always be there" for the three-time Olympic gold medal winner and his son George, from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Peaty said that her family have "always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust".

They both posted quotes from the Bible, with Peaty writing that Ramsay "came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question".

Sharing the news on Instagram, Ramsay said: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remeber how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

"Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife.

"I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so grateful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more.

"Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever."

In a separate post, Peaty said: "I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.

"You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question.

"Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.

"Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face.

"I promise to always love you with all my heart."

Responding to the announcement, Gordon Ramsay said: "Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious…Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family."