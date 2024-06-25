Security guard accused of Holly Willoughby murder plot said he would 'make TV star let him do what he pleased'

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to murder Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

An "obsessed" security guard accused of plotting to rape and murder Holly Willoughby boasted that he would make the TV presenter give him and an accomplice "full permission" to "do as we please", prosecutors claim.

Gavin Plumb, 37, searched online for "how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebrities", as well as "what does it feel like to be raped" and "where (sic) Jewish women raped in the war".

Plumb is said to have spent almost two years planning to “ambush” the TV personality at her home, before taking her somewhere to be repeatedly raped and killed.

He denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Ms Willoughby.

The security guard was using a mobile phone when he was arrested on October 4 last year. Officers kept it unlocked while they filmed some of the messages on it using body-worn cameras, Detective Constable William Belsham of Essex Police said, giving evidence.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) appearing in court. Picture: Alamy

The detective agreed that Plumb did not initially hand over his PIN , but that this was later provided through his lawyer and officers sent the phone for a full download.

Plumb is also accused of planning to break into Ms Willoughby's home, and the jury heard messages that appear to show how he plotted.

In a WhatsApp message read to jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court by prosecutor Alison Morgan KC, Plumb said: "That's all I need to do got a rough idea her address so it's find it track her movements for a simple place to strike but a home invasion is a better idea."

The message, from 2021, was sent to someone called Marc, based in Ireland. Another message from Plumb, read to jurors, said: "There is some blind spots to hop the wall."

Block of flats on Potters Field, on the outskirts of Harlow, where Gavin Plumb, the man who has been arrested for plotting to abduct Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

Plumb also wrote to Marc: Get her to cnc give us full permission to do as we please to her."

A second message from Plumb added: "Consensual non consent we'll make her say we're aloud (sic) to do whatever we want to her and record it."

Plumb said he had booked ten days off work to "get longer to stake (Holly Willoughby) out", a court heard.

Ms Morgan, reading from a document of communications, said Plumb and a man called Marc exchanged 57 images of Ms Willoughby across 46 WhatsApp messages between January 12 and January 19 2022.

She said nine of these images were "deepfake pornography".

"Other images include two other female celebrities and four images of unknown women tied up," Ms Morgan said.

"One image displays the words 'hurting women is fun' across it. Plumb and Marc also continue sexualised discussions about Ms Willoughby.

"Plumb states he has booked 10 days off work in February 'to get longer to stake (Ms Willoughby) out'."

On Monday the jury heard that Plumb was part of an online group called 'Abduct lovers' and wanted to find "a dungeon, big enough for a bed where the screams can’t be heard for miles”.

The court heard Mr Plumb had bought bottles of chloroform and 400 metal cable ties in April 2022, described as being “heavy duty”.

In one message, Ms Morgan said he’d discussed using the metal cable ties to detain Dan Baldwin and handcuffs for Ms Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb. Picture: social media

In another message, allegedly sent to the undercover officer on October 4 2023, the court heard he’d indicated he wanted his 15-year-old son to get involved with the plan to sexually assault her.

Plumb was arrested by Essex Police later that day.

Earlier in the trial’s opening, the jury heard that he had previously held other females against their will - attempting to kidnap two women from trains in 2006.

The court was told he’d also forced two 16-year-old colleagues into a back room at the shop where he worked in 2008, where he tied one of their hands together using rope and tape.

The trial continues.