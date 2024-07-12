'Depraved and vile' plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has had 'life-changing' impact on star

Security guard Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A security guard's attempted kidnap, rape and murder plot against Holly Willoughby has had a "life-changing impact" on the TV presenter.

Security guard Gavin Plumb, 37, was found guilty of the offences against TV presenter Ms Willoughby at Chelmsford Crown Court last week, and faces sentencing on Friday.

During the sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said Ms Willoughby wanted her victim personal statement to be kept private.

She continued: "What I can say, and I make this submission from the prosecution... it is abundantly clear that in making that statement the prosecution submits the impact of this offending has been life-changing for the victim of these offences - both in private and personal terms - private, personal and indeed professional.

"It is clear, the prosecution submit... that the extent of the shock and fear caused by this offending has been impossible to convey."

Moment Gavin Plumb is arrested for plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Ms Morgan added: "My Lord knows of the extreme and gratuitous degradation of the victim that was planned by this defendant.

"Degradation that was so depraved and vile that they were, by agreement, not reported in detail by representatives of the media."

In an earlier statement, Ms Willoughby said that women should "not be made to feel unsafe going about their daily lives".

Plumb, from Harlow ,had tried to argue it was just a fantasy - but the court heard he had an abduction kit.

The 37-year-old had become obsessed with the star - and the court heard he'd put together an "abduction kit" to carry out his attack.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) appearing in court. Picture: Alamy

Plumb was snared after a US undercover police officer infiltrated an online group called Abduct Lovers and became so concerned about Plumb's posts that evidence was passed to the FBI.

US law enforcement in turn contacted police in the UK, and when Essex Police officers raided Plumb's flat in Harlow they found bottles of chloroform and an "abduction kit" complete with cable ties.

Plumb wept after jurors unanimously convicted him of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap following an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.