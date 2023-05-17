Holly Willoughby to leave This Morning early with Phillip Schofield to present alone as 'feud' rumbles on

There are rumours the pair have had a bitter fallout. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Kieran Kelly

Holly Willoughby has announced she is leaving This Morning early today, leaving Phillip Schofield to present alone - in a move that has shocked fans.

Holly announced she would be leaving her co-presenter Phil at around midday amid rumours of a bitter fallout between the pair.

“I have put my posh dress on today because later on this afternoon I am heading to Buckingham Palace and there the King will be and we will get to introduce the winners," Holly said this morning.

Phil quipped: "So you are off mid-dayish and I am holding the fort."

Holly replied: "Yes you are, thank you very much."

Holly and Phil present This Morning on Wednesday. Picture: ITV

A number of fans commented on the fact that Holly was leaving, with one tweeting: "Given the, erm, *circumstances* I reckon Holly jumped at the chance to knock off half an hour early..."

Another added: "No wonder Holly looks happier she gets to bugger off early #ThisMorning."

A third said: “So Holly is off to the Prince's Trust young people's awards. Phil is.... erm... not invited.”

It comes amid rumours that Phil is facing the axe from This Morning as part of a summer shake-up for the show amid his ongoing 'feud'.

Potential replacements are now being considered, with audience favourite Rylan Clark being discussed as a preferred choice by some, according to the Daily Mail.

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield open This Morning amid ongoing fallout speculation

Despite several changes reportedly being on the way, Willoughby's job is said to be safe.

"This Morning is preparing for some seismic changes this summer — and Phil is lined up as the first major name for the chop when his contract expires this summer," a source told the Sun.

"It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back in September.“Plans are being drawn up for a new look This Morning and, at the moment, Phil is not featuring in them.

"He has worked on the show for over two decades. Many feel it is time for some fresh blood."

The source also said that This Morning’s boss, Martin ­Frizell, could also be cut.