'It can never feel the same again': Holly Willoughby 'moves out of family mansion' after failed kidnapper jailed

22 September 2024, 09:19

Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home
Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Kit Heren

Holly Willoughby is said to have moved out of her family home, two months after the stalker who plotted to kidnap her was sent to prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TV presenter Ms Willoughby, 43, took time off work after Gavin Plumb's plot to kidnap her from her home.

She is now also set to move out of her large family home, the Sun reported, as pictures showed removal vans outside the property.

"The house was central to Plumb's terrifying plot," a source told the paper.

"It can never feel the same again for Holly and her family. She just wants to move on and put this all behind her."

Ms Willoughby is said to have lived in the property for ten years.

Read more: Holly Willoughby breaks silence after man found guilty of kidnap, rape and murder plot

Read more: 'Depraved and vile' plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has had 'life-changing' impact on star

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

Ms Willoughby said in a statement after Plumb was found guilty that women should "not be made to feel unsafe going about their daily lives".

Plumb, from Harlow in Essex, had tried to argue the plot was just a fantasy - but the court heard the 37-year-old had an abduction kit and had become obsessed with the star.

He was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years after being convicted of soliciting the murder of Ms Willoughby, encouraging or assisting the commission of her kidnap and encouraging or assisting the commission of her rape.

Ms Willoughby thanked a US undercover police officer for helping foil Plumb's plot as well as the Crown Prosecution Service and everyone involved in convicting the stalker.

Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby. Picture: alamy

She said: "As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.

"I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

"Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.

Moment Gavin Plumb is arrested for plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby

"I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time.

"Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible."

