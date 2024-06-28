Obese security guard admits kidnap and rape chats about Holly Willoughby 'massively regrettable'

28 June 2024, 12:54 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 12:58

Gavin Plumb (l) and Holly Willoughby (r)
Gavin Plumb (l) and Holly Willoughby (r). Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

A security guard accused of hatching a plan to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has said online chats about the alleged plot are "massively regrettable".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gavin Plumb told a jury his discussions with a man who gave his name as Marc were "dark", but insisted: "It wasn't going to be any more than me and him chatting."

Giving evidence at Chelsmford Crown Court, Plumb said his WhatsApp communications with Marc were "not the kind of chat I would normally participate in".

He said during his discussions with Marc, he conceded that when he said he needed to "follow her movements" and "set everything up", he was talking about a "fantasy of setting up an abduction".

Court artist drawing of Gavin Plumb (right) who plotted to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby, appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court
Court artist drawing of Gavin Plumb (right) who plotted to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby, appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Undercover officer tells court of ‘imminent threat’ to Holly Willoughby after accused Gavin Plumb sent him chloroform pic

Read More: Man accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot too ‘overweight’ to get over wall at her home, court hears

Plumb, who is so overweight he told the court he was unable to stand while giving evidence, agreed with his barrister Sasha Wass KC that his chats about Ms Willoughby "degraded her".

Addressing the defendant in the witness box on Friday, Ms Wass asked: "What effect did your interactions with Marc have?"

Plumb replied: "Looking back at it now, it's something that is massively regrettable because it's not the kind of chat I would normally participate in."

Questioned on how serious his crush on Ms Willoughby was, the defendant said: "It was... I don't quite know how to explain it."

Ms Wass went on: "How many times a day would you think of her?"

After Plumb said he was not sure, Ms Wass added: "Did you think of her every day?"

The defendant replied: "It would depend on how many times I would chat about her. Some days it would be once, some days it would be four, five, six times."

He told the court he spent "99.9%" of his time online after being released from prison in 2010 for offences of false imprisonment.

Plumb also said that at one point, his weight was "ballooning to dangerous levels", adding that he reached "35 stone and I was housebound".

He told jurors: "I physically couldn't move without being in pain or being breathless."

Asked by Ms Wass if he ever left the house, Plumb said: "Only to go to the doctor's or to hospital appointments".

The defendant continued: "It was making me feel so low to the point I felt I didn't want to speak to anybody because I was a burden because of my weight.

"I had to have members of my family come over to help me with my housework."

He agreed that in 2018 he had an operation.

Plumb admitted to the jury he had purchased a "kit" from Amazon that included a whip, lead, shackles, blindfold and clamps with black rope.

Asked by Ms Wass if, by the time of his arrest in 2023, "any of this equipment (had) been used on anybody other than yourself", Plumb replied: "No."

The barrister asked Plumb: "Had you been involved in any sexual relationships using any of this?"

The defendant replied: "No."

Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby. Picture: cps

Plumb is accused of attempting to live his "ultimate fantasy" and has been described by the prosecution as someone who had an "obsession" with Ms Willoughby.

The defendant, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thousands of customers with HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money have been affected

Thousands of HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money customers hit by payment problems - and it’s payday

Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home

Final call of TV paramedic made just an hour before he was found dead with girlfriend, as police launch murder probe

A Ryanair Boeing 737-8200 MAX at Palma de Mallorca earlier this month (File Image)

Ryanair Boeing 737 Max plunged 2,000ft in 17 seconds during flight to London Stansted

Jay Slater has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Police hunting for Jay Slater call in volunteers to help with 'massive search' for missing teen on Saturday

Exclusive
Police arrested the activists

27 Just Stop Oil activists arrested in coordinated raid after group threatened to disrupt summer holidays

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Jay Slater has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Ghoulish Jay Slater tourists take jeep trips to house where teen vanished as mother calls in TikTok sleuths to help

Landry Nguemo

Former Celtic footballer dies aged 38, as 'shocked and saddened' club pays tribute

The fire broke out in a block of flats in North Woolwich, east London

Five taken to hospital as fire rips through 10th floor flat in east London tower block

Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money to fly friends to Tenerife

Jay Slater fundraiser reaches £40k as mother takes out money to fly friends to Tenerife to join desperate search

Exclusive
Gillian Keegan warned that Labour were only thinking about Eton with their private school tax plan

'They have one private school in mind - Eton': Education Sec says Labour 'putting politics above pupils' with tax raid

Oh my word, what a choice Americans have in November: Jon Sopel's blistering take on the US Presidential debate

Oh my word, what a choice Americans have in November: Jon Sopel's blistering take on the US Presidential debate

The economy performed slightly better than expected in early 2024

Economy grew more than first estimated in early 2024, in 'boost to next Prime Minister'

Joe Biden and Donald Trump debated last night

Calls for Joe Biden to quit after disastrous TV debate with Donald Trump, with performance labelled 'Defcon 1'

Reform UK said those making "unacceptable comments" will no longer be part of Mr Farage's campaign

Nigel Farage confirms Reform UK activists caught making 'unacceptable' comments will be dropped from campaign

Live
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to party supporters in Bollington, Cheshire, while on the General Election campaign trail

General Election LIVE: Leaders make final push with less than one week to go

Latest News

See more Latest News

x

From denying Stormy Daniels affair to arguing about golf: Key moments from Biden vs Trump debate
'Alarmingly high' level of the E.coli bacteria found in the River Thames just before Henley Regatta

'Alarmingly high' levels of E.coli found in River Thames just days before Henley regatta

Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

Biden freezes in fiery TV debate as Trump vows to end war in Ukraine as President-elect but ‘not on Putin's terms’
Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate

As it happened: Joe Biden and Donald Trump clash in first debate of Presidential campaign

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will go head-to-head tonight

What to expect in tonight's crucial TV debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Rory Stewart joined LBC's Iain Dale to take your calls

Rishi Sunak called the election because he wants to ‘get out of government’, Rory Stewart suggests
Easyjet apologised for the disruption

EasyJet cancel flights to summer holiday hotspots last minute affecting hundreds of passengers
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘dismayed’ after Reform UK canvasser ‘filmed calling Rishi Sunak f*****g p**i’
Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
It follows JSO's latest stunt at Stansted Airport

Just Stop Oil ‘key’ organisers arrested by Met Police ahead of plans to disrupt airports over summer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children
Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition
Queen Camilla and pupils at Christ Church CofE Primary School celebrate the literary festival

Queen of the Class: Camilla tells young readers 'you're going to be stars' on primary school visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit