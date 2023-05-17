Bosses 'plot This Morning clear out' amid feud between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

A shake-up of the whole show is said to be on the way. Picture: ITV

By Emma Soteriou

Phillip Schofield is understood to be facing the axe from This Morning as part of a summer shake-up for the show amid his ongoing feud with Holly Willoughby.

The pair appeared together on the programme for the second time on Tuesday since Schofield made a statement regarding their friendship.

But neither of the presenters addressed claims their relationship is at breaking point, with them understood to be barely speaking.

Potential replacements are now being considered, with audience favourite Rylan Clark being discussed as a preferred choice by some, according to the Daily Mail.

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield open This Morning amid ongoing fallout speculation

Despite several changes reportedly being on the way, Willoughby's job is said to be safe.

"This Morning is preparing for some seismic changes this summer — and Phil is lined up as the first major name for the chop when his contract expires this summer," a source told the Sun.

"It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back in September.

“Plans are being drawn up for a new look This Morning and, at the moment, Phil is not featuring in them.

"He has worked on the show for over two decades. Many feel it is time for some fresh blood."

The source also said that This Morning’s boss, Martin ­Frizell, could also be cut.

"There is talk behind the scenes of Martin also being knifed as a bit of a fall guy, too — which might save some of the even more senior executives at the broadcaster if things spiral further," they said.

"He has steered the ship for a long time but his handling of ‘Queuegate’ and now Holly and Phil’s row has been viewed by some as calamitous, and many junior members of staff have struggled with his old-school way of working."

This Morning has lost 170,000 viewers in the last week amid rumours of the bitter fallout.

Schofield described his co-host as his "rock" in a statement, adding that the "last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us".

But it was allegedly the last straw for Willoughby, as she wasn’t consulted before it was released.

It follows the conviction of Phillip's brother, Timothy Schofield, who was found guilty for child sex offences last month and is to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court later this week.

Monday's episode had an average of 726,720 viewers, compared with 894,000 on the same day last week.