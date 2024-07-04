Breaking News

Holly Willoughby breaks silence after man found guilty of kidnap, rape and murder plot

A jury unanimously convicted Gavin Plumb of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has broken her silence following the conviction of man who plotted to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Ms Willoughby said in a statement women should "not be made to feel unsafe going about their daily lives".

Gavin Plumb, from Harlow had tried to argue it was just a fantasy - but the court heard he had an abduction kit.

The 37-year-old had become obsessed with the star - and the court heard he'd put together an "abduction kit" to carry out his attack.

He will be sentenced next week.

Holly Willoughby also commended the bravery of Plumb's previous victims . Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Holly Willoughby thanked the US undercover police officer for helping foil Gavin Plumb's plot as well as the Crown Prosecution Service and everyone involved in convicting her potential kidnapper.

She said: "As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes.

"I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.

"Thank you to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Rt Hon Mr Justice Murray, Alison Morgan KC, the members of the jury and all involved in this case for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women.

"I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible."

Court artist drawing of Gavin Plumb. Picture: Alamy

The father-of-two has two previous convictions for attempted kidnap, for trying to abduct two women off a train and two for false imprisonment after he held two 16-year-old girls at knifepoint.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, jurors heard that his sexual motive was clear in his "appalling messages" to others online.

The defendant, who adopted the user name Big Bear to chat to others about his plot online, appeared to formulate his fantasy as early as 2011 - googling the phrase "how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebs".

DCI Greg Wood said Gavin Plumb was "obsessed" with Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

'Dangerous, predatory individual'

Following the guilty verdicts in Gavin Plumb's case, Essex Police's senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood said: "Gavin Plumb is a dangerous, predatory individual who was intent on causing the most serious harm to his victim.

"He was not just simply obsessed with Holly Willoughby, he meticulously and carefully planned, over a number of years, to carry out a depraved and violent attack, in which he plotted to deprive her of her liberty and ultimately her life.

"His claims in court that he was a 'fantasist' are simply not true and were evidenced by the extent with which he plotted with others to carry out his wicked plan.

"Continuing his remarks following the guilty verdicts in the case, Mr Wood added: "Plumb also had a history of attacking other women, attempting to kidnap them using weapons and threats of violence.

"He is a dangerous man and I have no doubt he was determined to carry out the acts he planned. "Today, we are extremely grateful to our law enforcement colleague in America who not only brought Gavin Plumb to our attention, but helped gather the vital evidence that secured his conviction.

"We would also like to thank the victim who has courageously supported this case throughout and bravely waived her anonymity.

"Today, Gavin Plumb remains where he belongs - behind bars."

