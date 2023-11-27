Struggling Holly Willoughby 'at rock bottom' and 'really not good' two months on from ITV This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby is 'struggling' since leaving This Morning. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Holly Willoughby has been left at "rock bottom" two months on from her This Morning exit

Her close friend Leigh Francis has expressed concern for the presenter, saying she "isn't in a good place" two months after her departure from the ITV show.

The 42-year-old mum-of-three suddenly quit the show two months ago, and pal Leigh Francis - aka Keith Lemon - has said the ITV star is "struggling" in the wake of her exit.

"Holly's taken a huge knock," a source said.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

"She was the golden girl of ITV, but she's had a horrible drop. She's at rock bottom at the minute. She's really not good, she's struggling she feels people are judging her and she's scared," the insider told OK! Magazine.

"I don't think she's in a good place. She's having a tough time," Leigh said.

The former daytime host quit This Morning in September. In an emotional statement on her Instagram page she said that it was a "difficult goodbye", but she felt proud to have been part of such an iconic show.

She also said she had to make the decision to leave for "me and my family".

Holly decided to quit the show three months after Phillip Schofield was unceremoniously axed from This Morning after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague.

At the time, Holly was forced to deny she knew anything about the fling.

Since then she has become the alleged victim of a kidnap and murder plot.

Shopping centre security guard Gavin Plumb appeared in a pre-trial and plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this month.

He denies plotting to kidnap her and inciting murder and will go on trial next June.