Holly Willoughby 'too scared to leave the house' as she 'scraps family holiday'

14 October 2023

Holly Willoughby is 'petrified' of leaving the house
Holly Willoughby is 'petrified' of leaving the house. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Holly Willoughby has cancelled a family holiday to Portugal because she is too scared to leave the house after she was said to be the victim of a kidnapping plot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The presenter recently announced she would be quitting This Morning after 14 years effective immediately.

Now Holly is too scared to get away for some winter sun in her family's holiday home.

A source told the Sun: “Holly and her family always make sure they get away to their Portugal holiday home for a change of scenery in October half-term to get the last rays of sunshine before it gets cold and dark and winter sets in.

"But she is petrified to leave the house and doesn’t want to be away from the security she has in place in the UK.

"She doesn’t know if she will be safe to go abroad and wants to stay in her comfort zone. Her priority is her ­family and focusing on them at this distressing time."

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

It comes as Holly is said to be considering a change of career.

According to one PR expert, Holly will now be looking to make the jump into the streaming business, presenting for the likes of Netflix.

While she is expected to maintain her role on Dancing on Ice, she could also end up presenting adventure shows for Amazon Prime, too.

Edward Coram-James, CEO of Go Up PR agency, said "she needs to pivot towards something more future-proof".

"One of the defining factors about Willoughby is her intelligence and shrewdness, and the harsh reality of the future prospects of morning TV will not have escaped her," he told the Mirror.

Read More: Tearful Holly Willoughby says she's been 'let down' by Phillip Schofield's lies as she returns to This Morning

Read More: TV bosses launch external review into Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning

Edward also believes it was time for her to move on following Phillip Schofield's affair scandal, which she dealt with "dignity and poise".

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

"Holly's handling of the Schofield issue made her many admirers, who felt that she had been lied to by her colleague yet dealt with the saga as best she could and with dignity and poise.

"And that this held the This Morning brand together during one of its most turbulent ever periods."

