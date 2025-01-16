Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46 as tributes pour in

16 January 2025, 10:32 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 11:31

Paul Danan has died aged 46
Paul Danan has died aged 46. Picture: ALamy

By Henry Moore

Hollyoaks and Love Island star Paul Danan has passed away at the age of 46.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes poured in as his management confirmed the star's passing on Thursday morning.

In a statement, they said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

"His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

Read more: Drill rapper who appeared on the BBC and boasted about killings in vile lyrics revealed to be killer of Jimmy Mizen

Danan recently uploaded an audition for A Twelfth Night on instagram.
Danan recently uploaded an audition for A Twelfth Night on instagram. Picture: Instagram

"During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues."No further comments will be made at this time."

Danan's cause of death has not been confirmed.

Danan was best known for his turn as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks as well as starring in the original series of Celebrity Love Island in 2005.

In 2017, Danan took part in Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother, where he was evicted early, and said at the time he hoped the series would give him a "second chance" at his career.

Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has died aged 46, his management company has said.
Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has died aged 46, his management company has said. Picture: Alamy

He regularly called for his return to Hollyoaks, and later began the podcast The Morning After With Paul Danan, which lasted from 2019 until 2023.

His other appearances included E4's Celebrity Coach Trip, and Channel 4 sketch comedy programme The Kevin Bishop Show.

Friends and Fans flooded social media with tributes to the Naughties star following his passing.

Big Brother legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace said: “Paul Danan... a friend of mine... I'm so shocked and heartbroken.... my darling man... I will cherish all our happy memories.

“RIP u beautiful amazing talented human.”

Actor Michael Greco shared a snap of Danan and wrote: "Truly gutted to read this. Was such a wonderful soul that wanted to bring a smile to everyone he met.

"In this world of falsities and fake people, you were a genuine and true person."

He continued: "R.I.P. Paul, you will be sorely missed by many people."

Paul Danan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.
Paul Danan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

One X user wrote: "Sad news that Paul Danan has passed away. I am old enough to remember him in Hollyoaks before the Celebrity show stuff. Always sad when someone passes that young!"

Another said: "So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Danan Met him a few times and despite all the public face he was a good guy. RIP Paul."

While a third devastated fan wrote: "I'm so sad I really loved Paul Danan. His podcast got me through lockdown. Terrible news. He had his struggles but a good guy under it all."
Speaking in 2023, Danan said it was a “miracle” he was still alive after collapsing at his parent's home due to his addiction to e-cigarettes.

Paul Danan
Paul Danan. Picture: Alamy

Following the incident, the star set up an acting school for people struggling with addiction.

Speaking about the experience, he said: "I had to get a bit of counselling.

"It taps into a lot of stuff – like rejection. It’s brutal."

“I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here,” He told the Sun

“I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

Ex Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan in June 2005
Ex Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan in June 2005. Picture: Alamy

"I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia.

"My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

He added: The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen’.

“She said if I ever smoke in any form again I risk being linked to an oxygen tank later on in life. She said that’s it now.

“After years of smoking cigarettes and all sorts, it’s the vaping which has done me in. That pushed me over the edge.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia struck Kyiv with a drone during Sir Keir Starmer's visit

Putin’s forces launch drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit

Thomas Kerr celebrates winning for the Scottish Conservatives - he's now defected to Reform UK.

Scots Tory councillor defects to Reform UK as party predicts 'more to come'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

BP sign outside a petrol station.

BP to cut 4,700 jobs in fresh wave of cost-cutting measures

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket lifting off from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Man's hands on a laptop keyboard

Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defences

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury admits assault by beating after punching man in the face on drunken night out

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock to perform during Trump’s inauguration weekend

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at his Mumbai home

Exclusive
Peter Hargreaves accused the Labour hierarchy of being “half cocked”

Leading financier blasts ‘worst cabinet of all time’ as he hints at Reform/Farage donation

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae breaks silence on New Year's kiss with Tommy Fury as she opens up about 'very complicated' breakup

Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers charged with murder of 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa on south London bus

A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers

Death toll rises to 87 as stand-off between South African police and miners ends

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Obama refuses to 'unify' with Trump despite her husband appearing to be friendly with the president-elect

Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration despite Barack going as she 'refuses to unify around new president'
Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Transgender girl lured to roller skating party before being stabbed repeatedly 'in revenge for lying about gender’
A woman casts her ballot during Vanuatu’s snap election

Vanuatu holds snap election a month after powerful earthquake

Jimmy was murdered by Jake Fahri aged 16.

Drill rapper who appeared on the BBC and boasted about killings in vile lyrics revealed to be killer of Jimmy Mizen
The Prince of Wales visited a Wetherspoon pub to enjoy a pint with fellow Aston Villa fans

Prince William gets a round in for Aston Villa fans as he shocks punters by turning up at Wetherspoons
A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 36 from the Kennedy Space Center on its maiden flight, at Cape Canaveral, Florida

Jeff Bezos' rocket New Glenn launches successfully on debut mission, as billionaire 'seeks to build a road to space'
The British economy is 'broadly flat'

British economy 'broadly flat' as GDP grows slightly in November after two months of contraction
Biden

Joe Biden warns of dangers of ‘oligarchy’ of ultra-rich running United States

Starmer is said to have discussed sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine with Macron

UK in talks to 'put boots on the ground in Ukraine' as Starmer 'discusses peacekeeping force with Macron'
Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani first witness at trial over whether he keeps Florida home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News