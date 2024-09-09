Hollywood actor James Earl Jones dies aged 93

9 September 2024, 22:03 | Updated: 9 September 2024, 22:55

James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93
James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The Hollywood actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He was best known for his roles as Darth Vader in Star Wars and the voice of Mufasa in Disney’s the Lion King - and also narrated various audiobooks and CNN's "This is CNN" tagline.

He died at his home in New York this morning, representatives confirmed.

Jones' cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The Mississippi native studied drama at university and ended up on stage thanks to participating in the Ramsdell Theatre in Michigan.

During his career he won a host of awards including Emmys, Tony Awards, a Grammy and he was given an honorary Oscar.

In 1963, he made his screen debut in East Side/West Side.

On Monday, his long time agent Barry McPherson confirmed the veteran actor had died.

Read More: Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free

Read More: Apple unveils new iPhone 16, watch and AirPods alongside big AI updates

Jones was already an award-winning star of stage and screen when the original Star Wars movie was being developed by George Lucas in the 1970s.

He had wowed critics with his Tony Award-winning performance as a boxer in 1968 play The Great White Hope, later taking on the lead in the 1970 movie adaptation, for which he picked up a Golden Globe.

The actor demonstrated his versatility in everything from Shakespearean epics to television dramas and comedies.

He played memorable film roles including reclusive writer Terence Mann in 1989's Field Of Dreams and a South African minister in Cry, The Beloved Country.

In 2005, the veteran star reprised Vader for Revenge Of The Sith and he returned to the role nine years later in the first episode of Star Wars Rebels, and in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Hollywood stars are among those who have paid tribute, including Stars Wars actor Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, writing on social media "#RIP dad" with a broken heart emoji.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Charles said it was wonderful that Princess Kate is now focused on staying cancer-free

King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket (Maxar)

Spacecraft to study Jupiter moon’s underground ocean cleared for October launch

Apple Event page displayed on a phone screen

Another one? Why Apple’s iPhone still matters

Apple has unveiled a brand new range of iPhones at its biggest event of the year

Apple unveils new iPhone 16, watch and AirPods alongside big AI updates

Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa (Evan Agostini via Invision)

Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, reveals cancer diagnosis

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (AP Photo)

Trump signals support for reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug

A view of the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales,...

Girl, 13, pleads guilty in court to wounding mother, 47, with intent

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

UN chief calls the death and destruction in Gaza the worst he has seen

The Princess intends to make a gradual return to her royal duties

Princess Kate plans return to public life having completed chemotherapy treatment

Exclusive
Online retailer SHEIN is selling knives for as little as £1 - without age checks

School children buying knives from Chinese fast-fashion site SHEIN for as little as £1

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video

Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Nancy Faeser speaks during a press conference in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Germany expands controls at borders to stem migration and extremism risks

Princess Kate has announced she has finished her chemotherapy

Read in full: Princess Kate's emotional statement announcing she has completed chemotherapy

Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy treatment, it has been confirmed

Princess Kate completes chemotherapy treatment and is 'doing what she can' to stay cancer free

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

Won't pull the plug! Downing St hits back after 'Britain's richest plumber' vowed to flee the country over Labour tax hikes
Elderly / Middle aged woman on a beach on a cold windy day in the UK.

Winter is coming: UK braced as cold air from 'Arctic Blast' sweeps in sending temperatures plummeting
Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province,

Vietnam storm death toll rises after bus swept away and bridge collapses

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (Courtesy of the Eygi family/International Solidarity Movement via AP)

Mourners attend funeral for American activist ‘shot dead by Israeli troops’

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen leads CMA award nominations as Beyonce misses out

Joanne Tulip was raped and murdered by Steven Ling

Killer who stabbed woman 60 times before carving swastikas onto her body should be freed, parole board rules
Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air during a Russian aerial attack on the capital in Kyiv, Ukraine

Iranian missiles in Russia are legitimate target, Ukrainian official says

Former England rugby player Ben Cohen admits he is 'fighting to save his home and his relationship' after appearing on court on behalf of partner Kristina Rihanoff.

Ben Cohen admits he's 'fighting to save his home and relationship' after appearing in court for partner Kristina Rihanoff
Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed while at the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child

Man in court charged with fatal stabbing of mother in front of her child at Notting Hill Carnival
A Northern Ireland BBQ restaurant has blasted a ‘food reviewer’ for charging a fee.

BBQ restaurant blasts 'food reviewer' who offered to visit - but wanted to charge them £169 for the privilege

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is said to be losing patience with his brother Prince Andrew over his continued refusal to leave Royal Lodge

King Charles ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew in row over Royal Lodge

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit