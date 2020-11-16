Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take over Wrexham AFC

16 November 2020, 14:02 | Updated: 16 November 2020, 15:07

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have had their takeover of Wrexham AFC approved
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have had their takeover of Wrexham AFC approved. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had their takeover of Wrexham AFC approved by supporters.

Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members agreed to let the actors invest in the National League side after their mission statement on the club's future was well-received.

The club had been fan-owned since 2011 and required a vote of 75 per cent in favour for the takeover to be approved. 98.6 per cent of members voted to back the takeover.

The proposed takeover could lead to £2 million being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011, and a Netflix-style documentary at the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds and McElhenney presented their vision to trust members on 8 November at a virtual meeting and told them they wanted to attend as many games as possible and “have a pint with the fans”.

In a statement the trust said: "Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."

The statement added: “Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club and look forward to what the future brings.”

Reynolds tweeted an image of the Wrexham AFC logo, adding simply: "Wrexham Is The Name."

At a meeting earlier this month, the pair said they dreamt of Wrexham being a global force, and revealed the club could star in a Netflix-style documentary.

Deadpool's Reynolds and McElhenney, known for his role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, set out principles for their takeover centred around protecting the heritage of the club, reinforcing the values woven in the town itself and making Wrexham champions again.

Both are understood to be prepared to use their own money, marketing and fame to help the Welsh side return to their past glory days of the 1977-78 campaign where they made it to the FA Cup quarter-finals and clinched the Third Division title.

Canadian Reynolds told the WST meeting: "We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible - as many games as I can make.

"We want to have a pint with the fans. You'll be fed up of us! We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force."

McElhenney added: "The Racecourse hasn't been full for a while. I have a vision of the Racecourse being full again.

"I've seen how packed it used to be in 77 - I've been watching a lot of films about that and I want it to feel like that again.

"We want to pack that stadium again. Ryan is much more responsible in his business life, but I get so excited by possibilities and what it could be. I want people to be so excited to watch the rise of the club and the Racecourse."

The meeting took place after Trust members voted 95 per cent in favour of holding talks with the pair.

