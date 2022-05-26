Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

The CPS said the decision to bring charges follows a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, 62, is accused of attacking three men in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

The CPS said one man claimed he was sexually assaulted twice in 2005.

A second man claimed in August 2008 he was sexually assaulted and forced to engage in a sex act against his will.

A third complainant alleged he was sexually assaulted in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Spacey, who starred as President Frank Underwood in the hit series of House of Cards, was also artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre in London between 2004 and 2015,

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”