Every child to learn about the Holocaust in school, Starmer pledges, as he vows to fight 'resurgence of antisemitism'

17 September 2024, 11:10

Keir Starmer giving a speech to the Holocaust Education Trust
Keir Starmer giving a speech to the Holocaust Education Trust. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has pledged that every child will learn about the Holocaust in school, as he said that Britain must fight the "resurgence of antisemitism".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said that learning about the Nazis' murder of six million Jews would become a "critical, vital part of every single student's identity". Anti-semitism has increased since Hamas' October 7 attacks and Israel's subsequent war in Gaza.

The Holocaust is already on the national curriculum, but not all schools currently have to follow the curriculum. Labour have pledged to make all state schools follow the national curriculum.

Speaking at a Holocaust Education Trust dinner, Starmer said that he would fight to bring the country "back from the abyss of antisemitism", comparing it to his experience of "changing" the Labour Party.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at the Holocaust Education Trust appeal dinner
Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at the Holocaust Education Trust appeal dinner. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister also committed to allocating £2.2 million to the Lessons from Auschwitz project.

The project offers students and teachers a course to increase understanding of the Holocaust, including a visit to the Nazi concentration camp in Poland and hearing the first-hand experiences of survivors.

Starmer told dinner guests that his wife Victoria has visited Auschwitz but he is yet to do so.

In a speech, he said: "I know there is there is nothing quite as powerful as seeing it for yourself. My wife Vic has been, I must go. So I will join the Holocaust Educational Trust for one of these visits.

"This Government will continue funding Lessons from Auschwitz and I can confirm that tonight we are providing at least £2.2 million next year to do that.

"But look, we cannot stop there. It's too important. This was the first year that participation in Holocaust Memorial Day fell, we can't sit back and accept that.

"We've got to be bolder and more defiant about the national importance of Holocaust education."

Six million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust
Six million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust. Picture: Getty

He added: "Tonight I am making two decisions in advance of that review. First, the Holocaust will remain on the curriculum come what may.

"And second, even schools who do not currently have to follow the national curriculum will have to teach the Holocaust when the new curriculum comes in.

"For the first time, studying the Holocaust will become a critical, vital part of every single student's identity.

"And not just studying it, learning from it too. And above all, acting on its lessons."

The Prime Minister said he intends to fight the "resurgence of antisemitism".

William condemns rise in antisemitism as he visits synagogue

He added: "We will not shy away from this. We will not be silent. We will not look the other way.

"We will call out antisemitism for what it is: hatred pure and simple.

"And we will fight this with everything that we have got. Just as I fought to bring my party back from the abyss of antisemitism, I promise you I will do the same in leading the country.

"So yes, we will build that national Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre. And build it next to Parliament.

"Boldly, proudly, unapologetically."

