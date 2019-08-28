Home Office Advert Banned For Misleading EU Citizens

28 August 2019, 11:00

The Home Office insisted the advert was part of a wider campaign promoting awareness of the EU Settlement Scheme.
The Home Office insisted the advert was part of a wider campaign promoting awareness of the EU Settlement Scheme. Picture: PA

Advertising watchdog says the Home Office ad breaches regulations by claiming EU citizens applying to stay in the UK after Brexit only need a passport or ID card.

A Home Office radio advert which aired in April aimed to promote the government's EU Settlement Scheme that allows EU citizens and their families to apply to live and work in the UK after freedom of movement ends.

Listeners were told: "All you need to apply is your passport or ID card and to complete an online form".

But the Advertising Standards Authority ruled the claim was misleading, as many applicants were required to submit further documents not stated in the ad.

The Home Office said: "We completely disagree with ASA's decision. The campaign was factual and complied with all necessary clearance processes for radio advertising.

“The scheme is free, straightforward and EU citizens and their family members have plenty of time to apply. All they need to apply is their passport or ID card and to complete an online form.”

Border checks at Heathrow airport
Border checks at Heathrow airport. Picture: PA

The Home Office said the campaign has had a positive impact and encouraged more than one million successful applications so far.

But campaign group the3million welcomed the verdict, saying it showed that the Home Office had a tendency to “oversimplify complex issues”.

In its ruling, the advertising watchdog ruled that the proportion of people asked to submit further documents was higher than what the audience was likely to believe from listening to the ad.

Applicants must prove their identity, show that they live in the UK and declare any criminal convictions.

The finding comes amid concern over the EU settlement scheme after it emerged that two million EU citizens living in the UK have yet to register.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Virginia Giuffre says Prince Andrew "knows exactly what he's done".

Prince Andrew Should 'Come Clean' Urges Epstein Accuser

Gene-edited albino lizard could cure human eye conditions

John Bercow is really not happy with Boris Johnson

John Bercow Erupts At Boris Johnson For Suspending Parliament

Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament shows Downing Street wants a Brexit deal

Dean Saunders: Former Liverpool player jailed for refusing drink-drive breath test

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings