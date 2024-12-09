Home Office pauses Syrian asylum decisions following collapse of Assad regime

9 December 2024, 17:54 | Updated: 9 December 2024, 18:32

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime.
The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims following the collapse of the Assad regime.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millions of Syrians fled the country after the outbreak of civil war and the Assad regime's brutal crackdown on opponents.

Thousands of Syrians have been granted asylum in the UK, but the Home Office said decisions on applications would now be paused while events unfold in Damascus.

The move comes after Germany, Austria and Sweden also suspended decisions on Syrian cases.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims whilst we assess the current situation.

"We keep all country guidance relating to asylum claims under constant review so we can respond to emerging issues."

Syrians generated the fifth largest amount of asylum claims in the year ending September 2024, Home Office statistics showed - behind Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh.

Some 99% of claims were granted at initial decision.

Read more: Who are Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS - and what do they want?

Read more: 'Iron press' used 'to crush prisoners in Assad's 'human slaughterhouse' is uncovered amid race to free Syria inmates

Lord Ricketts on the future government of Syria

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "We know the situation in Syria is moving extremely fast after the fall of the Assad regime. We have seen some people returning to Syria. We also have a very fast-moving situation that we need to closely monitor.

"And that is why like Germany, like France and like other countries, we have paused asylum decisions on cases from Syria while the Home Office reviews and monitors the current situation."

It comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy appeared unaware of the decision as he addressed MPs on Monday, saying he had not considered calls to suspend claims.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said Mr Lammy referred to the "many displaced Syrians looking to return to Syria", adding: "Will the Government be providing assistance to those Syrians in this country who do wish to return their homeland? And will the Government look to follow the example of European nations, like Germany, who have suspended asylum applications?"

Mr Lammy said: "I have to say that that has not been put to me in the last few hours.

"The issue that's been put to me is the humanitarian need in country, the humanitarian support for neighbours."

He also said the situation could see a "flow" of people using "dangerous illegal migration routes" to Europe and the UK.

"Assad's demise brings no guarantee of peace. This is a moment of danger as well as opportunity for Syrians and for the region," he said.

"The humanitarian situation in Syria is dire, with almost 17 million people in need. Millions are refugees, largely still in neighbouring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

"Seeing so many start to return to Syria is a positive sign for their hopes for a better future now that Assad is gone, but a lot depends on what happens now, this flow into Syria could quickly become a flow back out and potentially increase the numbers using dangerous illegal migration routes to continental Europe and the United Kingdom."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police officer and German Shepherd dog walk beneath a wooden walkway

Police question man with similar gun to one used to kill UnitedHealthcare chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during his meeting with chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine

Marriages between first cousins would be banned in the UK under a proposal to be tabled in Parliament.

First cousin marriage could be banned in the UK under new proposal

Police shared new images of the suspect yesterday.

Police questioning 'person of interest' in connection with killing of US healthcare CEO

Travel

UK train fares are 'the highest in Europe', study finds

Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Premier League referee David Coote sacked with immediate effect after investigation into his conduct

Nasen Saadi has been accused of murdering Amie Gray

'Stop, I've got children': Desperate plea of woman stabbed to death in 'random' attack on Bournemouth beach

riana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre

Golden Globe Awards: Full list of nominations revealed as Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig among Brits to earn recognition

An explosive eruption at the summit vent of Kanlaon volcano, as seen from Mansalanao in Negros Occidental province, Philippines

Philippine volcano eruption sends villagers fleeing for safety

Syrian opposition fighters man a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria

Syrian premier says government still functioning but challenges loom

Foresterhill Road, where the attack took place

Woman, 41, mauled to death by dog in flat, as animal put down

Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southern Turkey

Hundreds of Syrians line up at Turkish border crossing awaiting return home

Two people have died following an explosion in Florence.

Two dead and nine injured after fuel depot explodes near Florence

Bangladesh India

Bangladesh and India hold talks aimed at defusing tensions over alleged attacks

Michail Antonio remains in hospital.

Michail Antonio's first words after horror crash revealed as West Ham star undergoes surgery

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear, a court heard

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, stabbed in the neck ‘by friend’s ex-boyfriend in row over teddy bear’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wrecked nose section of the Pan-Am Boeing 747 lies in field following the explosion

Lockerbie plane wreckage parts moved to US ahead of trial of alleged bomb maker

Amie Gray, 34, died after being stabbed on Bournemouth beach in May this year

Woman ‘butchered in savage and random attack’ on Bournemouth beach, court hears

Ayub Qassim met Slater on the night before he vanished.

Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

A patient is given a swine flu vaccinati

Flu cases 'skyrocketing', especially in children, as health leaders urge people to get jab ahead of 'challenging' winter
A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton

Murder investigation launched after man killed in west London, as 'shots heard' on street

n

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares TikTok tribute to late One Direction star - but later deletes it
HTS have taken control of Syria

Who are Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS - and what do they want?

Indonesia Floods Landslides

Ten bodies recovered after flash floods hit Indonesian villages

Asma Al Assad with her husband Bashar Al Assad

What next for Assad's British wife? Could she return to the UK?

An Israeli soldier stands guard at a security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria

Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News