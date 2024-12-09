Home Office pauses Syrian asylum decisions following collapse of Assad regime

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims following the collapse of the Assad regime.

Millions of Syrians fled the country after the outbreak of civil war and the Assad regime's brutal crackdown on opponents.

Thousands of Syrians have been granted asylum in the UK, but the Home Office said decisions on applications would now be paused while events unfold in Damascus.

The move comes after Germany, Austria and Sweden also suspended decisions on Syrian cases.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims whilst we assess the current situation.

"We keep all country guidance relating to asylum claims under constant review so we can respond to emerging issues."

Syrians generated the fifth largest amount of asylum claims in the year ending September 2024, Home Office statistics showed - behind Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh.

Some 99% of claims were granted at initial decision.

Lord Ricketts on the future government of Syria

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "We know the situation in Syria is moving extremely fast after the fall of the Assad regime. We have seen some people returning to Syria. We also have a very fast-moving situation that we need to closely monitor.

"And that is why like Germany, like France and like other countries, we have paused asylum decisions on cases from Syria while the Home Office reviews and monitors the current situation."

It comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy appeared unaware of the decision as he addressed MPs on Monday, saying he had not considered calls to suspend claims.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said Mr Lammy referred to the "many displaced Syrians looking to return to Syria", adding: "Will the Government be providing assistance to those Syrians in this country who do wish to return their homeland? And will the Government look to follow the example of European nations, like Germany, who have suspended asylum applications?"

Mr Lammy said: "I have to say that that has not been put to me in the last few hours.

"The issue that's been put to me is the humanitarian need in country, the humanitarian support for neighbours."

He also said the situation could see a "flow" of people using "dangerous illegal migration routes" to Europe and the UK.

"Assad's demise brings no guarantee of peace. This is a moment of danger as well as opportunity for Syrians and for the region," he said.

"The humanitarian situation in Syria is dire, with almost 17 million people in need. Millions are refugees, largely still in neighbouring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

"Seeing so many start to return to Syria is a positive sign for their hopes for a better future now that Assad is gone, but a lot depends on what happens now, this flow into Syria could quickly become a flow back out and potentially increase the numbers using dangerous illegal migration routes to continental Europe and the United Kingdom."