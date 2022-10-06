Home Office suspends ex-Met officer for racist Whats App chat

6 October 2022, 10:38

Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right)
Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right). Picture: Supplied/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A former Met Police officer has been suspended by the Home Office after he set up a WhatsApp chat flooded with racist memes and messages.

Rob Lewis has been put on leave from his UK Border Force job over "abhorrent" texts by him and others, with some alleged to include the repeated use of the word "P*ki".

There are also said to be "vile and deplorable" messages and memes about the Government's policy to deport migrants to Rwanda for processing, slurs about black MPs as well as abuse towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

There was at least one joke about the recent devastating flooding in Pakistan, where 1,700 have died and millions were displaced.

Several of the members of the WhatsApp group used to work for the Diplomatic Protection Group (DPG), the armed unit that guards Parliament and embassies.

Rob Lewis who was suspended after setting up WhatsApp group which was deluged with racist content
Rob Lewis who was suspended after setting up WhatsApp group which was deluged with racist content. Picture: social media

Read More: New Met Police commissioner 'must get rid of a quarter of top officers', says report

Sarah Everard's murderer Wayne Couzens worked in the group. Just two weeks ago two serving Met officers were convicted of sending grossly offensive misogynistic and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Couzens.

The Home Office said it had suspended a member of staff.

In a statement it said: “We expect the highest standards of our staff and have a zero tolerance approach to anyone displaying racist, homophobic, misogynist or discriminatory behaviour,.

“Where we are made aware of such behaviour we will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

Commander Jon Savell, who is responsible for the Metropolitan Police’s professional standards, said the messages shared were “abhorrent”.

He said: “These messages are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in policing or society,”

“Their behaviour erodes the confidence that the public has in the police – a confidence that the vast majority of us in the Met works tirelessly day-in, day-out to maintain and improve.

“Racism, misogyny, homophobia or any other discriminatory behaviour has no place in the Met.

“Where such behaviour is identified it will be dealt with robustly, but we will also be actively seeking out those whose actions bring shame to us."

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley added: “My plan for reform in the Met is already under way. I will be ruthless in rooting out those corrupting officers and staff, including racists and misogynists, from our organisation.

“I have taken over as the leader of an organisation that has been far too weak in taking on those who undermine the honest and dedicated majority who determinedly serve the public.

“That will change and I will continue to seek out those, from both within and outside the Met, with that constructive anger who can help us reform.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Horror in London rush hour as four stabbed 'over bike theft' in Bishopsgate

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Ukrainian refugee dumped by love rat over text is now back home in war-torn country

"Stop Rwanda" banner is seen during the demonstration...

Home Office refuses to reveal true cost of failed flight to Rwanda ‘because it could make future flights cost more’

Breaking
Ex-policeman Panya Khamrap carried out his rampage after being fired for drug offences.

At least 34 dead including 24 children after mass shooting at Thai nursery by ex-cop who killed himself and family

Mother and father kissing baby stock image Getty

'Mum and dad' or 'ladies and gentlemen' banned under new 'woke' language guide for councils

Nurses are chanting slogans and marching to Downing Street...

Nurses start voting on whether to strike after record-breaking numbers leave the profession

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Labour leader Keir Starmer

High-street banks called in for 'crisis talks' with Chancellor amid warning of ‘eye-watering’ mortgage increases

Outside of King's Cross Railway station

18-year-old fighting for his life after being stabbed outside of King's Cross Station

Kevin Spacey Appears In Court On Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey due in US courts today to face allegations of sexual assault

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget announced a number of tax cuts, but now a new report suggests average households will still be worse off because the tax thresholds are not changing

Millions of families set to pay extra £21billion of income taxes despite talks of 'cutting taxes' mini-budget

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Filming of 'Rust' to resume after Alec Baldwin reaches settlement over fatal shooting of cinematographer on set

A man has been stabbed to death at Rath Cemetery in Ireland

Man stabbed to death and wife severely injured in 'disturbing' attack during funeral ceremony in Ireland

An LGBT Conservatives event took place at Reflex bar (right) during the Conservative party conference

Attendees at Tory LGBT event during conference 'received homophobic abuse'

-

Buckingham Palace dismisses June 3 date for Charles’s coronation as ‘purely speculation'

Public won't vote for a party with such an 'appalling' lack of discipline, says Tory MP

Conservatives must show a united front to win election, Tory MP tells Andrew Marr

-

Liz Truss and Home Sec Suella Braverman at odds on immigration, says Rory Stewart

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mugshot of the attack suspect

35 dead after gun attack at Thailand childcare centre

The Thai flag

23 children among 30 dead in gun attack at Thailand childcare centre

A TV screen shows a news programme about North Korea''s latest missiles launch

North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys aircraft carrier

BRITAIN-POLITICS-DEFENCE-DAY

British warship to patrol North Sea to protect pipelines over 'sabotage' fears

A migrant is saved during a rescue operation on the Greek island of Kythira

Dramatic rescues after two migrant boats sink off Greece

South Korea Gender Equality Ministry

New South Korea government seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

A baby is treated for malnutrition

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

A Nobel medal

Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

Eurowings planes at Stuttgart airport

German carrier Eurowings cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike

GREECE-SYRIA-TURKEY-CONFLICT-MIGRATION

At least 16 migrants dead and 30 missing after two boats sank off Greek coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London