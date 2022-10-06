Home Office suspends ex-Met officer for racist Whats App chat

Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right). Picture: Supplied/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A former Met Police officer has been suspended by the Home Office after he set up a WhatsApp chat flooded with racist memes and messages.

Rob Lewis has been put on leave from his UK Border Force job over "abhorrent" texts by him and others, with some alleged to include the repeated use of the word "P*ki".

There are also said to be "vile and deplorable" messages and memes about the Government's policy to deport migrants to Rwanda for processing, slurs about black MPs as well as abuse towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

There was at least one joke about the recent devastating flooding in Pakistan, where 1,700 have died and millions were displaced.

Several of the members of the WhatsApp group used to work for the Diplomatic Protection Group (DPG), the armed unit that guards Parliament and embassies.

Rob Lewis who was suspended after setting up WhatsApp group which was deluged with racist content. Picture: social media

Sarah Everard's murderer Wayne Couzens worked in the group. Just two weeks ago two serving Met officers were convicted of sending grossly offensive misogynistic and racist messages in a WhatsApp group with Couzens.

The Home Office said it had suspended a member of staff.

In a statement it said: “We expect the highest standards of our staff and have a zero tolerance approach to anyone displaying racist, homophobic, misogynist or discriminatory behaviour,.

“Where we are made aware of such behaviour we will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

Commander Jon Savell, who is responsible for the Metropolitan Police’s professional standards, said the messages shared were “abhorrent”.

He said: “These messages are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in policing or society,”

“Their behaviour erodes the confidence that the public has in the police – a confidence that the vast majority of us in the Met works tirelessly day-in, day-out to maintain and improve.

“Racism, misogyny, homophobia or any other discriminatory behaviour has no place in the Met.

“Where such behaviour is identified it will be dealt with robustly, but we will also be actively seeking out those whose actions bring shame to us."

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley added: “My plan for reform in the Met is already under way. I will be ruthless in rooting out those corrupting officers and staff, including racists and misogynists, from our organisation.

“I have taken over as the leader of an organisation that has been far too weak in taking on those who undermine the honest and dedicated majority who determinedly serve the public.

“That will change and I will continue to seek out those, from both within and outside the Met, with that constructive anger who can help us reform.”