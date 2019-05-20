Home Secretary: 19 Terrorist Attacks Stopped In Last Two Years

Sajid Javid was speaking at Scotland Yard announcing an overhaul of espionage and treason laws.Sajid Javid was speaking at Scotland Yard announcing an overhaul of espionage and treason laws. Picture: PA

Nineteen major terrorist attack plots on the UK have been foiled in the last two years, the Home Secretary said today

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said reviews carried out in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack had revealed "real gaps" in existing laws.

He announced that the Government is preparing the way for a new espionage Bill.

Foreign agents could be required to register with British authorities under a fresh crackdown on "hostile state" activity.

Speaking at Scotland Yard the Home Secretary said that Security Services work "each and every day" to fight against terror. Ranging from large international groups to single radicalised individuals.

Mr Javid revealed that of the 19 attacks which have been stopped 14 of them were related to Islamist terrorism, and 5 were motivated by extreme right-wing ideologies.

"My job title might be Home Secretary," Mr Javid said. "But much of the threat we face at home comes from abroad."

The Home Secretary warned that "despite this impressive work, the tempo of terrorist activity is increasing."

He said since taking the job a year ago, he has "personally signed several thousands warrants, day and night" in decisions that "can mean the difference between life and death".

Security planning for a no-deal Brexit is underway, Mr Javid revealed.

Mr Javid said: "In the event of a no-deal Brexit we have agreed to intensify cooperation and swiftly conclude any necessary bilateral security arrangements.

"You see, whatever the outcome of EU Exit, the UK will still have the capacity and the capability to protect itself."

The Home Secretary said: "A comprehensive and legally binding partnership on security is still our preferred option

But we have also worked hard to prepare for a no-deal scenario."

Mr Javid said he has told the Home Office to "make full use" of the extra time the UK how has after the Brexit extension until October.

"Contingency plans are already in place to move police and judicial cooperation onto tried and tested non-EU mechanisms, such as Interpol," Mr Javid said.