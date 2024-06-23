Home Secretary admits betting scandal is ‘frustrating’ but denies PM should suspend those being investigated

Home Secretary James Cleverly (L), Rishi Sunak (R). Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Home Secretary has admitted that the ongoing betting scandal is “frustrating” but has denied calls for Rishi Sunak to suspend those being investigated.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A string of people with links to either the Conservative Party or No10 are alleged to have placed bets on the timing of the July 4 election before Mr Sunak announced it.

This includes Nick Mason, chief data officer for the Conservative party, who is being investigated for bets placed on the date of the election, according to the Sunday Times.

LBC understands that Mason has taken a leave of absence from his role while the matter is investigated by the Gambling Commission.

“It’s of course frustrating when you have conversations about inappropriate action,” James Cleverly told LBC’s Sunday with Lewis Goodall.

But he did not agree with calls for those being investigated to be suspended, saying that it is "right" to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

“People in campaigns should be focused on campaings, they should be focused exclusively on doing those jobs,” Mr Cleverly went on.

Nick Mason, chief data officer for the Conservative party, is being investigated for bets placed on the date of the election before it was announced according to the Sunday Times. Picture: Alamy

Conservative candidate Laura Saunders, who is one of the people being investigated, said she "will be co-operating with the Gambling Commission".

She is the wife of Tony Lee, the Conservative Director of Campaigns, who has taken "a leave of absence" amid investigations into the betting scandal.

Read more: Tory candidate being investigated over alleged election date bet is 'married to Conservative Director of Campaigns'

Read more: Gove says election bets are ‘betrayal of Prime Minister’s trust’ as second Tory candidate investigated by regulator

It came after the arrest of one of the Prime Minister's police protection officers and the previous revelation of a Gambling Commission investigation into his parliamentary aide, Craig Williams.

Williams has apologised for having a “flutter” on the election.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast earlier this week, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said that the investigations were ‘beyond embarrassing’ for the Conservative party.

Meanwhile, he told the Sunday Times that the scandal is as damaging to the Tories as Partygate.

Minister for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities Michael Gove during a housing visit in West London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Thursday June 20, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Asked about how the inquiries reflected on the parties, Mr Gove told Nick Ferrari: “It’s beyond embarrassing, it’s wrong - it’s also the principle here.

“It’s not just a betrayal of trust in the Prime Minister, which is very bad, it also means that other punters are losing out because of insider information and that means the system isn’t operating fairly.”

He added: “It’s beyond bad to use information like that to secure an advantage.”

A Conservative spokesman said of the inquiry: “We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals.

“As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.