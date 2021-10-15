Home Secretary orders review of MPs' security 'with immediate effect'

Sir David Amess was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Essex. Picture: alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The Home Secretary has ordered a review into the safety of MPs 'with immediate effect' following the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

Priti Patel has asked all police forces to "review security arrangements for MPs with immediate effect", a Home Office spokesperson said.

Updates are expected to be provided "in due course".

It comes after concerns over MPs' safety after Conservative MP for Southend West, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery this afternoon.

Read more: Sister of Jo Cox reveals partner asked her to resign as MP over safety fears

In the aftermath of the attack, former MP Jo Cox's sister, MP Kim Leadbeater, admitted she was "frightened".

She revealed her partner had asked her to resign as an MP due to fears about her safety.

Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing terrorist on the way to a constituency surgery in 2016.

Counter-terror offices are leading an investigation into the attack on Sir David, who leaves behind a wife and four children.

Read more: 'Our hearts are filled with shock and sadness': PM's tribute to Sir David Amess

Read more: Counter-terror police lead murder probe after MP Sir David Amess stabbed to death

Chief Constable Harrington of Essex Police said officers attended the scene "within minutes" and found Sir David with multiple injuries.

He said: "Today he was simply dispensing his duties when his life was horrifically cut short."Today is a tragic day for the family and colleagues of Sir David, the community of Southend and indeed for the whole of greater Essex.

The attack happened at Belfairs Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Sir David was stabbed multiple times in the incident and was declared dead at the scene.

Tributes flooded in for the MP with PM Boris Johnson describing him as "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".

In the aftermath of the attack the Home Secretary said she was "devastated" by the loss of Sir David in what she described as an "attack on democracy itself".

"That he was killed while going about his constituency duties is heartbreaking beyond words. It represents a senseless attack on democracy itself," she said in a series of tweets.

"Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country's elected representatives and I will provide updates in due course."