Full list of Homebase stores up for sale after chain collapses into administration
23 November 2024, 11:51 | Updated: 23 November 2024, 11:52
Troubled DIY and garden chain Homebase has put 74 of its stores up for sale after collapsing into administration last week.
The firm has set a deadline of the end of next week for potential buyers to snap up its remaining shops in the UK and Ireland.
It appointed administrators at consultancy Teneo after it was hit hard by an "incredibly challenging" three years for the DIY sector.
Administrators struck a deal to sell the business to retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, securing the future of up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores.
However, the future of 2,000 other workers and its remaining stores have been left hanging in the balance.
Administrators have set a deadline of November 29 for potential suitors to buy the remaining stores.
Homebase's collapse came amid reports that banking giant Wells Fargo declined to extend the group's lending facility due to concerns about its finances.
Commercial real estate adviser Altus Group, which represented the chain, said more than 50 checks, challenges and appeals against the retailer's property tax liabilities were outstanding at the time of its collapse.
Full list of Homebase stores at risk:
Abingdon, Oxfordshire
Alnwick, Northumberland
Altrincham Retail Park, Manchester
Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Northern Ireland
Barnstaple, Devon
Basildon, Essex
Basingstoke, Hampshire
Shane Park, Belfast
Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
Battery Retail Park, Birmingham
Bishop Auckland, County Durham
Bracknell, Berkshire
Enterprise Five Retail Park, Bradford
Branksome, Poole
Bridgend Retail Park, Bridgend, Wales
Broadstairs, Kent
Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk
The Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, Staffordshire
Horsted Retail Park, Chatham, Kent
Cheltenham
Greyhound Retail Park, Chester
Discovery Park, Chichester
Colchester Stanway, Colchester
Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry
Rushmore Retail Park, Craigavon
Daventry, Northamptonshire
Wyvern Retail Park, Derby
Dumfries, Scotland
Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline, Scotland
Farnham Retail Park, Farnham
Folkestone, Kent
Drumkeen Complex, Belfast
Retail World, Gateshead
Gloucester
Hamilton, Scotland
Harlow, Essex
Eddington Business Park, Herne Bay, Kent
Tyne Valley Retail Park, Hexham
Heath Retail Park, Honiton
Hove, Brighton & Hove
Hull
Leamington Spa
Ledbury, Herefordshire
Moor Allerton Centre, Leeds
Letterkenny, Republic of Ireland
Lewes, East Sussex
London Catford
London Streatham Vale
London Hanworth
Luton
South Aylesford Retail Park, Maidstone
Milton Keynes
Navan Retail Park, Republic of Ireland
Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire
Norwich Hall Road
Norwich Sprowston
Madford Retail Park, Nottingham
Oban, Scotland
Oldbury, West Midlands
Wyndham Retail Park, Portishead
Romford, Essex
Saffron Walden, Essex
Sleaford, Lincolnshire
St Albans
Sudbury, Suffolk
Wrekin Retail Park, Telford
Truro, Cornwall
Tunbridge Wells
Upton, Wirral
Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire
Waterford, Republic of Ireland
Wolverhampton
Worcester