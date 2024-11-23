Full list of Homebase stores up for sale after chain collapses into administration

Homebase was waiting on around £5 million of tax rebates before collapsing into administration. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Troubled DIY and garden chain Homebase has put 74 of its stores up for sale after collapsing into administration last week.

The firm has set a deadline of the end of next week for potential buyers to snap up its remaining shops in the UK and Ireland.

It appointed administrators at consultancy Teneo after it was hit hard by an "incredibly challenging" three years for the DIY sector.

Administrators struck a deal to sell the business to retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, securing the future of up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores.

However, the future of 2,000 other workers and its remaining stores have been left hanging in the balance.

Administrators have set a deadline of November 29 for potential suitors to buy the remaining stores.

Homebase's collapse came amid reports that banking giant Wells Fargo declined to extend the group's lending facility due to concerns about its finances.

Commercial real estate adviser Altus Group, which represented the chain, said more than 50 checks, challenges and appeals against the retailer's property tax liabilities were outstanding at the time of its collapse.

Full list of Homebase stores at risk:

Abingdon, Oxfordshire

Alnwick, Northumberland

Altrincham Retail Park, Manchester

Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Barnstaple, Devon

Basildon, Essex

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Shane Park, Belfast

Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Battery Retail Park, Birmingham

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bracknell, Berkshire

Enterprise Five Retail Park, Bradford

Branksome, Poole

Bridgend Retail Park, Bridgend, Wales

Broadstairs, Kent

Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk

The Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, Staffordshire

Horsted Retail Park, Chatham, Kent

Cheltenham

Greyhound Retail Park, Chester

Discovery Park, Chichester

Colchester Stanway, Colchester

Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry

Rushmore Retail Park, Craigavon

Daventry, Northamptonshire

Wyvern Retail Park, Derby

Dumfries, Scotland

Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline, Scotland

Farnham Retail Park, Farnham

Folkestone, Kent

Drumkeen Complex, Belfast

Retail World, Gateshead

Gloucester

Hamilton, Scotland

Harlow, Essex

Eddington Business Park, Herne Bay, Kent

Tyne Valley Retail Park, Hexham

Heath Retail Park, Honiton

Hove, Brighton & Hove

Hull

Leamington Spa

Ledbury, Herefordshire

Moor Allerton Centre, Leeds

Letterkenny, Republic of Ireland

Lewes, East Sussex

London Catford

London Streatham Vale

London Hanworth

Luton

South Aylesford Retail Park, Maidstone

Milton Keynes

Navan Retail Park, Republic of Ireland

Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire

Norwich Hall Road

Norwich Sprowston

Madford Retail Park, Nottingham

Oban, Scotland

Oldbury, West Midlands

Wyndham Retail Park, Portishead

Romford, Essex

Saffron Walden, Essex

Sleaford, Lincolnshire

St Albans

Sudbury, Suffolk

Wrekin Retail Park, Telford

Truro, Cornwall

Tunbridge Wells

Upton, Wirral

Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire

Waterford, Republic of Ireland

Wolverhampton

Worcester