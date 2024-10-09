Homeless man living in bin shed murdered in central London, as teen charged and police hunt for next of kin

Anthony Marks. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Police are looking for the next of kin of a homeless man who was murdered while living in a bin shed in central London.

Anthony Marks, 51, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, August 10 in Cromer Street, close to St Pancras station.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of Mr Marks' murder last Friday and was charged on Sunday.

The east Londoner, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into custody. His next court date is October 9 at the Old Bailey.

Officers have not been able to find any family members of Mr Marks, and urged any relations to come forward.

Cromer Street. Picture: Google

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, from the Met's specialist crime command, said: “Despite someone having been charged, our investigation is ongoing with a number of active lines of enquiry.

“Sadly, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to identify next-of-kin for Anthony and I urge anyone who can help to contact the investigation team.

“I am also very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police. There were a number of people in the area at the time of the murder and we know that some of those people tried to help Anthony."

If you are one of those people please do get in touch with us.

”Anyone with information should contact the incident room direct on 0208 358 0300, dial 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 1428/10AUG24.