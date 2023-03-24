Homeless man murdered elderly woman who took him in before burning her body on a bonfire in the garden

Allan Scott, 42, murdered 83-year-old Patricia Holland. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

By Kit Heren

A homeless man has been found guilty of murdering an elderly woman who took him into her home, before burning her body to make it seem as if she had gone missing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Allan Scott, 42, stayed with 83-year-old Patricia Holland at her home in Gorleston in Norfolk.

David Spens KC, opening the prosecution case, told Norwich Crown Court that Mrs Holland was a "charitable woman concerned with people who were down on their luck and the homeless".

Scott was homeless and Mrs Holland "offered him a roof over his head," the prosecutor added.

The pair met while Scott was selling his paintings outside a shop in 20202, and he then started lodging with her.

Scott soon got aggressive towards Mrs Holland and she wanted him to leave, the court heard. But Scott killed Mrs Holland on the night of July 24, 2021, prosecutors alleged.

Mr Spens said that Scott had been "determined to stay and his best chance of being able to stay in her house was if she went missing".

Read more: Terrifying moment smiling murderer tells police 'I know what happened' as he returns to crime scene

Read more: 'Big-time drug dealer' accused of shooting Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, is 'innocent of murder' witness says

"This was because if she died, according to the terms of her will he would no longer be able to stay," he said.

"He would be liable for eviction.

"The prosecution case is he violently attacked her on July 24 into July 25, 2021, and burned her body on a bonfire in her back garden in an attempt to destroy all traces of her."

Scott denied committing the murder - but a jury found him found guilty after just over two hours of deliberation at Norwich Crown Court. He had pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial.

Mr Spens said friends described Mrs Holland as "having a heart of gold and always happy; neighbours describe her as a lovely kind-hearted woman".

Allan Scott. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police said spatters of blood were found in the house, adding that sections of the carpet in the hallway and living room had been cut. The remnants were later recovered at the bonfire site.

Senior investigating officer Chris Burgess said: "This is a truly shocking crime where a vulnerable, well-liked elderly woman was murdered in her home by a man she had taken sympathy on and provided shelter to.

"It is clear that Patricia was murdered in her hallway, then Allan Scott has gone to extreme measures to attempt to hide the heinous crime he committed.

Patricia Holland. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

"The callous act of then burning her body on a fire in the back garden is inexcusable.

"Patricia was well-known in the community in Gorleston.

"She was a regular churchgoer and a familiar face to many at local cafes and the local food bank she attended.

"The extensive investigation, and help from experts, found key evidence that showed Scott had murdered Patricia and went to extreme lengths to conceal his actions."

Scott will be sentenced at a later date.