Homeless man set on fire while sleeping in Birmingham underpass in ‘shocking’ attack

Police issued CCTV of a person riding an e-scooter in the area at the time. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after a shocking attack on a homeless man sleeping rough in Birmingham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after he had bedding set alight and then piled on top of him.

He was attacked after 9.20pm last Tuesday near the intersection of Hockley Hill and Boulton Middleway.

The man, in his 30s, is in stable condition but suffered potentially life-changing injuries to his face and hands.

Police said they want to speak to a man who was riding an electric scooter in the area at the time and issued a CCTV image.

Read more: 'ISIS Beatles' death squad member jailed for eight years after being found guilty in knicker-smuggling terror case

Police said in a statement: ““We know this image isn’t very clear, and we are working to find further CCTV opportunities, but we hope that this image may prompt someone to come forward with information.

“The man is described as white, 5ft 5in, and wearing a white vest, white hoodie, black gloves, grey jogging bottoms, black shoes and wearing chains.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference 20/972160/23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.