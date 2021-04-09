Homes evacuated in Belfast after suspicious object found, police say

9 April 2021, 23:21 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 23:22

Police said a suspicious object was found in north Belfast on Friday evening
Police said a suspicious object was found in north Belfast on Friday evening. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A number of homes have been evacuated in Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

Alliance Avenue in north Belfast has been closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area, with a security alert in place.

There are no further details at this stage, the PSNI said.

A spokesperson for the force wrote on Twitter: "Alliance Avenue in North Belfast is closed in both directions due to a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object this evening.

"A number of homes have been evacuated and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"There are no further details at this stage."

Elsewhere, police officers were attacked with missiles including bottles and stones in a loyalist area of the Northern Irish capital.

PSNI officers have attended the scene at Tiger Bay in north Belfast with riot vans and police dogs in tow.

It was one of a number of sporadic incidents of unrest in Northern Ireland on Friday evening, following reports of a road barricade which was set alight in Coleraine, Londonderry.

Loyalist leaders had urged the community not to participate in protests on Friday after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

