Exclusive

Hundreds of babies and children have visas 'held up' despite their parents being approved

27 April 2022, 13:44 | Updated: 27 April 2022, 15:36

A whistleblower has condemned delays in processing visas for Ukrainian babies and children
A whistleblower has condemned delays in processing visas for Ukrainian babies and children. Picture: LBC

By Charlotte Lynch

A Home Office whistle-blower has told LBC hundreds of UK visas for Ukrainian babies and children have been “held up” - despite their parents being approved.

The unnamed whistle-blower said: “I’m seeing about five of these cases a day, so I’m guessing it’s the same for everyone that’s on the shift. It must be over 100 a day.”

“There’s no clear reason, it just seems to be it’s held up. The only conclusion I can come to is, if they hold back one visa out of a group of three, it means they’ve issued two visas but they can be sure that three people don’t travel. It seems it’s a way of issuing visas and ensuring people don’t travel.”

“I had a case the other day with a newborn baby, it had been born in the last couple of weeks. You just think, how many checks do you have to do on a newborn baby?”

Read more: Furious Homes for Ukraine hosts seek answers over 'lost data' holding up visas

Read more: PM threatens to 'privatise the arse' out of Passport Office as Brits face holiday chaos

The Home Office dismissed the claims and said it was committed to processing visas as quickly as possible.

The Government has previously stressed the need for security checks on applicants and applicants without valid international passports have been required to attend a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information.

A government spokesperson said: "Thanks to the generosity of the public who have offered their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war and through the Ukraine Family Scheme, more than 71,800 visas have been granted with 21,600 Ukrainians arriving safely in the UK.

“The Home Office is now processing thousands of visas a day – this shows the changes made to streamline the service are working and we’ll continue to build on this success so we can speed up the process even further.”

LBC has spoken to dozens of UK based sponsors who have been waiting almost five weeks to bring Ukrainian refugees to safety through the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

But the families they are helping will not travel, because their children’s visas haven’t been approved.

The latest Home Office figures show 39,300 visas have been issued through the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, but only 6,600 people have arrived in the UK.

LBC has spoken to Vladymir Tymashov, whose sister-in-law is trying to come to the UK through the sponsorship scheme with her two young children.

But she can’t travel, as they’re still waiting for permission for her 7-month-old baby.

Mr Tymashov said: “We are frustrated. We’d like them here to help them get to safety. The lack of transparency is one of the most frustrating things.

“I understand there are a lot of applications and it may take time, but I did everything right in the visa application. Clearly there is a problem.”

Kitty Hamilton, from Haringey in North London, is sponsoring a mother and her 17 and five-year-old children. She told LBC she has experienced the same problem.

She said: “Their mother has received her visa but the children are under consideration - those are the words have been used. I’ve only found out about this because my MP, Catherine West, has been pushing for it, I’ve heard nothing from the Home Office themselves.

“This is just cruel. If I was a mother, I would never dream of leaving my children behind in a war zone.”

Trevor Farnfield, from Marlow, has told LBC visas have been granted for four members of the family of five he and his wife Debbie are sponsoring.

The visa they’re still waiting for is for a 5-year-old boy.

He said “We had to apply for a visa for each of the five family members separately. If there had been one visa application for a family, they wouldn’t have got split up, and I think that’s the fundamental problem.”

The two Ukraine schemes taken together are one of the fastest and biggest visa programmes in UK history.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

HSBC is among several UK banks offering refugees fleeing Ukraine

Hundred Ukrainian refugees a day are opening bank accounts with HSBC

Alec Baldwin learns of the death Halyna Hutchins

Moment shocked Alec Baldwin learns Halyna Hutchins has died after Rust shooting

May Day bank holiday means shorter opening hours for supermarkets

May Day bank holiday opening times: When are Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's open?

A Tory frontbencher was caught watching porn in the House of Commons, it has been claimed.

Male Tory frontbencher 'caught watching porn in Commons' next to female minister

Passport rules post Brexit are causing travel chaos

What are the EU passport requirements and rules for travel?

Katie Price appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court.

Katie Price denies restraining order breach by sending abusive message about ex's fiancée

Francois Olwage arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex

Met detective jailed after trying to meet '13-year-old girl' for sex while on duty

Thousands of elderly and disabled care home residents died after being infected with Covid

Govt failed to protect care home residents from Covid when sending patients from hospital

Police officers involved in the stop, search and handcuffing of Bianca Williams face gross misconduct charges.

Met cops who handcuffed and searched Bianca Williams face gross misconduct hearings

The street market scene caused controversy

Biff, Chip and Kipper books destroyed after complaints portrayal of Muslims is racist

Annual MOTs could be replaced with checks every two years.

Annual MOT could be axed to ease cost of living crisis saving hard-pressed motorists £27

The UK has been accused of importing "bloody oil".

'Deaths funded by fossil fuel': UK imported £220m of oil from Russia since Ukraine invasion
Police Scotland's new verification check for lone officers has been used just twice

Sarah Everard: Verification checks for lone cops used just twice in six months in Scotland

Russia has threatened to attack military targets over Nato's support for Ukraine

Russia threatens to strike against Britain over its support for Ukraine

Dominic Raab has announced a crackdown on terrorism in prisons

End of Sharia courts in jail: Crackdown on terrorists radicalising prisoners behind bars

A British couple who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been pictured

Pictured: Brit husband and wife who were found dead at French cottage 'in murder suicide'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belarusian gas worker

Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as Ukraine conflict escalates
Newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after his visit at the Saint-Christophe market square in Cergy, a Paris suburb

Fruity near-miss for Macron as re-elected French president targeted by tomatoes
A view of the business tower Lakhta Centre, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St Petersburg, Russia

European nations accuse Russia of natural gas ‘blackmail’

Smoke in the streets

Indian capital engulfed in smoke after landfill catches fire

USS Sampson

China says US ‘hyped’ sailing of Navy warship in Taiwan Strait
Activists call for the man's life to be spared

Singapore executes disabled Malaysian man over drugs conviction
War damage in Mariupol

US defence chief says allies must move ‘at speed of war’ to help Ukraine
Aung San Suu Kyi

Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to five years in prison
Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills

Kim Kardashian testifies at Blac Chyna trial

Ipswich Museum are on the hunt for a "social justice champion" to help "decolonise problematic" artefacts

Museum advertise for £35k-a-year 'social justice champion' to 'decolonise artefacts'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France
Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/04 | Watch again

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police