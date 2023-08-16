New CCTV images released of suspect wanted in Clapham homophobic stabbings

Police have released new images of a man they want to identify. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have released fresh CCTV images of a suspect they want to identify amid ongoing investigations into a homophobic attack outside a Clapham nightclub.

The images of the man were taken on a route 50 bus in Thornton Heath at approximately 8:30pm, nearly two hours before the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib leading the investigation said: “These images provide a clearer picture of the person we need to identify and locate following this shocking attack.

“I would urge people to look at these images – do you know this man? Do you recognise the clothes he is wearing?

“If you can help identify him then please get in touch.”

Police have released fresh images of a suspect. Picture: Metropolitan Police

It comes after an image taken outside the Two Brewers in Clapham, where the attack took place, was released by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday.

Two men were stabbed in a homophobic attack outside the nightclub on Sunday.

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife at around 10.15pm before fleeing.

The two men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

CCTV images were released by Metropolitan Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Saib also said on Tuesday: “I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual – it is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible.

“Officers have already collated witness accounts and scoured CCTV for evidence and this work remains ongoing.

“I appreciate those who have come forward and spoken to police but would ask that if you were in the area and saw these events unfold, but have yet to contact us, then please do so.”

Hayley Jones, LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark added: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

"You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.