Met Police apologises after names of alleged Westminster ‘honeytrap’ victims shared in mass email

The Met has apologised after names of alleged Westminster ‘honeytrap’ victims were shared in mass email. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Metropolitan Police has apologised to victims of the Westminster "honeytrap" scandal after it accidentally sent an email naming all of them.

The Met is investigating flirtatious messages being sent by someone calling themselves "Charlie" or "Abi" to as many as 20 people including MPs, staffers and political journalists.

A detective sent potential victims an email updating them on the case, but inadvertently copied in all of those involved, revealing to the recipients their names and email addresses.

It was a short email, which provided a routine update as part of the investigation.

The force have apologised and a referral to the watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office has been made.

One of the 19 victims told LBC’s Westminster Editor Aggie Chambre “It doesn’t inspire a great deal of confidence."

Aggie Chambre and Tom Swarbrick react to the Met Police's honeytrap scandal error

A Met spokesperson said: “An email relating to an ongoing investigation was sent in error today.

"We recognise the impact on those involved and apologise sincerely for any distress.

"A referral to the Information Commissioner's Office has been made and we await advice on next steps.

"Officers will be reaching out to those impacted to personally apologise and provide reassurance.”