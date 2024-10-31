British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall

The suspect is escorted by police officers to a park for video reconstruction of a crime scene. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British businessman has been charged with murder in Hong Kong after his housekeeper was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall.

The 34-year-old suspect, who has not been named publicly, was arrested along with his wife at the West Kowloon railway station on Tuesday.

Police said the British man went to the Waterfall Bay Park in the Pok Fu Lam park at around 11pm on Sunday night, and left alone about 40 minutes later, rushing into a taxi.

The housekeeper, who was a 25-year-old Indonesian woman, was discovered at 7am on Monday in a pool under the waterfall.

Hong Kong police officers cordon off an area where a Southeast Asian woman's body was found. Picture: Alamy

She is thought to have died after suffering head injuries, as well as more minor wounds to her limbs.

Police took the man back to the park, which is to the south of the city centre, to reconstruct his movements after the arrest.

The man's wife was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released on bail, according to the South China Morning Post.

Police are still investigating other possibilities surrounding the woman's death.

Officers are said to be looking into if the victim was intoxicated at the time of her death.

The man is set to appear in a Hong Kong magistrates court on Friday, and his wife will report back to police later in November.

Local media reported that the British businessman moved to Hong Kong after marrying his wife, who is a local, and they ran a small business together in the south of the city.