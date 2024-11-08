'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach', says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach' says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Taoiseach Simon Harris has formally requested the dissolution of Ireland's parliament setting the stage for a general election on Friday, November 29.

Harris traveled to the residence of President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to request that he formally dissolves the Dail on Friday.

He said it had been the honour of his life to serve as Ireland's leader while speaking to media at government buildings in Dublin before making his journey.

"We are a small country with a big influence all over the world and we have many assets but no asset more valuable than our people," he said.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Simon Harris. Picture: Alamy

"Irish people are decent, they're hard working, they're fair and it is the honour of my lifetime to serve as your Taoiseach.

He also said the time was right to ask the Irish people for a new mandate.

He said he believed his government made real progress for the country as he thanked his coalition partners, Fianna Fail and the Greens, who worked with his Fine Gael party.

"We did not agree on every issue but we did always work hard and together for the good of the Irish people," he said.

He said they delivered five progressive budgets which protected the people during the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis.

"Our coalition is delivering new homes across our country and it has built up the finances and the plans to deliver the homes that our people need in the future," he said.

"The time is now right to ask the Irish people to give a new mandate."

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins wave as Taoiseach Simon Harris (not pictured) leaves. Picture: Alamy

Upon his arrival, Mr Harris was greeted by Orla O’Hanrahan, Secretary General to the President, and met with President Higgins to pass the Warrant of Advice, officially requesting the dissolution of parliament.

Following the signing of the Proclamation of Dissolution, the Taoiseach waved to assembled media before departing to launch his campaign.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the likely outcome of another coalition government, noting that Ireland has not seen a single-party majority since the 1970s. “Politics in Ireland has become much more fragmented,” Harris said, adding that Fine Gael would campaign on a combination of experience and new energy.

As Ireland’s general election campaign begins in earnest, both Mr Harris urged the electorate to participate actively.

“Value your vote, use your voice,” he encouraged, as Ireland prepares to choose its next government.