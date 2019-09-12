The Moment Hooligan Drags 79-Year-Old Woman Down The Road To Steal Her Handbag

This is the moment a thug dragged a 79-year-old woman down the road, breaking her arm, as he stole her handbag.

The shocking incident happened on St Theresa’s Close, Kettering, on Sunday 8th September.

The woman is walking down the road when a man runs up to her and grabs her handbag. As she tries to hold on, she is dragged down the road. As a result of the attack, the 79-year-old woman suffered a broken arm.

79-year-old woman dragged down the road by a thief. Picture: Northants Police

DC Bates, who is leading the investigation, said: “Many people will be shocked by the CCTV footage we have released today and rightly so.

“This lady, like everyone else, should be able to go about her business and feel safe. Her attacker has taken that feeling of safety away from her and it is imperative that he is identified and brought to justice.

“If anyone recognises the man in the CCTV footage, please call us on 101, or please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you wish to report your information anonymously.”

Two 31-year-old men have been arrested in connection with this offence and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.