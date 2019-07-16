Transport For London Reveal Highest Number Of Journeys Made In An Hour

The Hopper fare offers unlimited journeys for free within one hour of first touching in. Picture: TFL

TFL has responded to an FOI request revealing the staggering number of journeys one passenger made in just an hour.

A Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that 27 journeys is the highest number of bus and tram trips made over a 60 minute period using the Hopper fare.

Transport for London's Hopper fare offers unlimited bus and tram journeys for free within one hour of first touching in with an Oyster card.

Via an FOI, the most buses/trams someone has taken via the Hopper fare (unlimited taps in for £1.50 within 1 hour) is 27. TWENTY SEVEN — Adam Becket (@adambecket) July 16, 2019

In 2018 the Hopper fare was extended to include London rail services and the underground.

The Hopper fare saves millions of passengers money on bus and tram travel every year. It is of particular benefit to Londoners on low incomes who rely more heavily on the bus network.

Since the FOI findings were published on Twitter, it has generated a lot of retweets and likes from social media users.

Sadiq Khan launched the new bus hopper fare in 2016. Picture: PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched the Hopper fare in September 2016, allowing passengers to take two journeys for the price of one, within an hour of starting their journey.

In the run-up to its launch, Sadiq Khan commented: "Fares in London have risen for eight years in a row – and for people who have to change buses to get to work, the system simply isn’t fair.

"We must ensure that everyone can afford to travel around our city, and for people on low incomes, the cost of travel must never become a barrier to work or study."