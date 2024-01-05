Breaking News

Police investigating Post Office over ‘potential fraud offences’ committed during Horizon scandal

Metropolitan Police detectives are looking at "potential fraud offences" committed during the Horizon scandal. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Metropolitan Police detectives are looking at "potential fraud offences" committed during the Horizon scandal.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers were handed criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing from their outlets.

Scotland Yard said on Friday evening officers were "investigating potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions", for example "monies recovered from sub-postmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions".

"The Met is investigating potential offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice," the force said in the statement.

"These potential offences arise out of investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office.

"The investigation was launched in January 2020 following a referral from the DPP.

"Two people have been interviewed under caution. Nobody has been arrested."