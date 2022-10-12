Two girls aged six and seven sexually assaulted 'by cyclist' in quiet street in Oldham

By Kit Heren

Two young girls have reportedly been sexually assaulted by a cyclist in Oldham, police have said.

The girls, aged just six and seven, were approached by a man on a bicycle in Kirkstone Close, a quiet residential street in the town north-east of Manchester, on Saturday 8 October at around 12:40pm.

He touched one of the girls "inappropriately", officers said, before asking the other girl to touch him in the groin. He then ran away.

Police have now launched a hunt for the suspect and are asking for any tips that could help them in their search.

He is described as white, between the ages of 40 and 60, with short grey hair and of medium build. He was reportedly wearing shorts and a top with white writing on the front and grey patches on the shoulders.

He was seen riding a black bicycle with white writing on it with blue pedals.

Detective Inspector Andrew Fink of the Greater Manchester police said: “GMP are aware that this incident will understandably cause shock and concern for local residents.

"I’d like to reassure the community that we are investigating and are following up on a number of lines of enquiry to try and establish who this man is.

“We have increased patrols in the area to help keep people safe and would ask anyone with any questions to please speak to one of our officers who will be happy to help”.

Officers are calling for anyone with any information at all regarding this incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have footage from that area, is asked to contact Oldham child protection Unit on 0161 856 8851 quoting Log 1450 of 08/10/2022.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity – Crimestoppers - anonymously on 0800 555 111.