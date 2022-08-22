Breaking News

Woman dies and two injured in A40 horror crash as car smashes onto railway and shuts Piccadilly line

The A40 is closed near Park Royal Tube station in west London after a woman died in a horror crash. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A woman has died and two people have been taken to hospital after a Range Rover crashed on to a railway line in west London - closing both the A40 and part of the Piccadilly Line.

Police were called to the horror crash on the A40 westbound near Park Royal Underground Station shortly before 4am on Monday.

A Range Rover and a Tesla had been involved in a collision and the Range Rover had left the road and crashed onto the railway line, police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a female occupant of the Range Rover died at the scene.

The Met Police said the A40 and the Piccadilly Line in the area are likely to remained closed for a considerable period of time and a cordon is in place.

#INCIDENT | Following a collision on the A40 near Royal Underground Station earlier this morning, the road and the Piccadilly Line are likely to remain closed for a significant period of time.

Commuters who use these routes are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative. — Ealing Police (@ealingMPS) August 22, 2022

A female, who is believed to have been with the stationary Tesla, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A male and a female occupant of the Range Rover were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

No information has been given on their conditions.

The Piccadilly Line has been part suspended between Acton Town and Uxbridge, while the A40 has been closed.

Commuters are advised to avoid travelling on these routes.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 905/22aug.