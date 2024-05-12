Horror jet-ski accident leaves one man dead following 'tragic' collision off British coast

The tragedy took place at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday, with the coastguard and ambulances attending the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A crash involving two jet skis has left one man dead following a 'tragic' collision off the British coast.

The tragedy took place at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday, with the coastguard and ambulances attending the scene.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the waters off Dumfries and Galloway following reports of two jet skis colliding late on Saturday afternoon.

A man, thought to be 42-years-old, was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.

Police have now confirmed the man later died in hospital.

The man's family have been informed, police confirmed.

Following the incident, officers confirmed no one else had been injured in the accident, which took place at sea.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson said: “My thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"Our enquiries to establish what led to this collision are ongoing and at an early stage.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding what happened, or if they were present and saw anything to come forward.

“You can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2855 of 11 May, 2024.”