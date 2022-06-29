Horror moment Russian missile obliterates shopping mall in Ukraine

By Asher McShane

The shocking moment a Russian missile obliterated a shopping mall in Ukraine has been captured on video.

At least 20 people died in the strike on the shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk and up to 60 people are still thought to be missing in the rubble.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy released the video of the moment the massive missile struck.

He said Russia “wanted to kill as many people as possible… in an act of terrorism.”

Footage has emerged of the missile strike on the mall in Ukraine. Picture: Social Media

Read more: Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre

Local fire chief Ivan Melekhovets, who has been taking part in the rescue operation, said in a blaze of such intensity "you have no chance of surviving".

He said: "The hardest thing is to see the corpses - adults, children."

Further footage that emerged yesterday showed terrified civilians running for cover from the blast.

The new clip, filmed in a nearby park, shows panicked civilians running for cover, diving into a lake to dodge shrapnel and cowering behind trees.

More than 1,000 afternoon shoppers and workers were inside the building in the city of Kremenchuk.

Giant plumes of black smoke, dust and orange flames billowed from the wreckage as emergency crews combed through broken metal and concrete for victims.

G7 leaders condemned the attack in a statement late on Monday, saying "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account".

Prime Minster Boris Johnson condemned Mr Putin's "cruelty and barbarism".